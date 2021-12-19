ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seligman, AZ

House hunt Seligman: See what's on the market now

Seligman News Beat
Seligman News Beat
 2 days ago

(Seligman, AZ) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Seligman will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12buaU_0dR63vuf00

55567 N Lago Road, Seligman, 86337

2 Beds 1 Bath | $59,995 | Mobile Home | 784 Square Feet | Built in 2001

The hard work is done! Newly cleaned out and all vehicles removed from the property. Still needs paint, carpet, updated electric, and your personal touches. Great place to live while you build your dream home on the adjoining lot, or would make a great hunting cabin! Solar panels on site, but needs batteries and inverter. 1550 gallon water storage. Large shed/workshop. Each parcel is 2 acres. Seller is selling AS IS Rural but easy access.

For open house information, contact Linda Susan Leduc, United Country AZ Country RE at 623-777-9082

Copyright © 2021 Prescott Area Association of Realtors&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PAARAZ-1041487)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18Y0MT_0dR63vuf00

43180 N Elk Flat Trail, Seligman, 86337

4 Beds 2 Baths | $337,500 | Mobile Home | 1,783 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Come enjoy the great Arizona life with your horses and farm animals. This spacious 4 bedroom and 2 bath house is just waiting for your special touch. You will enjoy the convenience of power and a well. All of this sits on a beautiful 36 acre lot. That is fully fenced at a great location with great potential. RV hookups

For open house information, contact Ben Scott Armstrong, Berkshire Hathaway Home Servic at 928-778-3400

Copyright © 2021 Prescott Area Association of Realtors&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PAARAZ-1042474)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mfsG1_0dR63vuf00

33138 W Frontera Road, Seligman, 86337

1 Bed 1 Bath | $42,000 | Single Family Residence | 520 Square Feet | Built in 2003

OWNER MAY CARRY! Fabulous panoramic views of the Aubrey Valley and Cliffs from the living area and deck. Tiny home has been started but needs your finishing touches. Perfect for hunters or part-timers wanting to get away from the heat and hustle and bustle of city living.

For open house information, contact Linda Susan Leduc, United Country AZ Country RE at 623-777-9082

Copyright © 2021 Prescott Area Association of Realtors&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PAARAZ-1043881)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GaTP9_0dR63vuf00

0 No Name, Seligman, 86337

4 Beds 2 Baths | $225,000 | Mobile Home | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 1994

40 acre parcel of land with field fencing 4 bedroom 2 bath Plus Den Homeseptic and in ground water storage tank and 2 exterior storage trailers forever views

For open house information, contact Gordon B. Sampson, West USA Realty of Prescott at 928-777-8331

Copyright © 2021 Prescott Area Association of Realtors&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PAARAZ-1038388)

Seligman News Beat

Seligman News Beat

Seligman, AZ
ABOUT

With Seligman News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

