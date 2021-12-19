Take a look at these homes for sale in Eatonton

(Eatonton, GA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Eatonton. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

130 Dennis Station Road, Eatonton, 31024 4 Beds 3 Baths | $475,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,626 Square Feet | Built in 1968

This Farm must go! Calling the next owner to this beautiful well maintained home located in the Dairy Capital of Georgia...Eatonton, Putnam County. Rambling ALL BRICK ranch home situated on over 27 acres of land minutes south of Eatonton on Hwy 441 and Dennis Station Road. Home has 4 bedrooms and 3 baths with recently upgrades to windows and the kitchen. NEW METAL ROOF! Open porches give access to beautiful views of Large Oak trees and a landscape that has been meticulously taken care of for centuries. Property has over 2338 feet of Road frontage 790 on Dennis Station and 1547 on Hwy 441 South. Barn, metal pole shed, and outbuilding.

For open house information, contact Sherry L. Terrell, RE/MAX Agents Realty at 770-787-7777

174 Waters Edge Drive, Eatonton, 31024 4 Beds 4 Baths | $1,895,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,269 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Simply fabulous, truly a move in ready lake home with 2 lakefront lots (1.71 acres and 279ft of shoreline), privately nestled and professionally landscaped. From the moment you drive downthe circular drive you'll be enchanted by the setting. This immaculate home will delight indoors and out. Step up on the welcoming front porch, into the foyer and a wall of windows awaits. A large vaulted great room with fireplace, built in's, large windows make it bright and open, gorgeous hardwood floors also flow into the dining area. The kitchen is a dream with a huge island, gorgeous cherry custom cabinets, beautiful counters, high end appliances and a 48' Wolf 6 burner stove and wolf double ovens any gourmet will love. Sub zero frig, wine frig (one of2), drawer microwave, sub zero ice machine, farm house sink and high end fixtures. Enjoy your morning coffee in the cozy breakfast area, step out on the large deck or on one of the 3screened in porches...lake views from everywhere. The main floor has an office w/ storage, a powder room and laundry too. Then the master...beautiful trey ceiling, amazing master bath with travertine, bain ultra tub, separate shower, 2 vanities.....and a master closet (room) that will delight anybody (even a second closet for one of you...

For open house information, contact Ann Foster, Coldwell Banker Lake Oconee at 706-453-9500

264 (Lot 4) Quesenberry Drive, Eatonton, 31024 4 Beds 3 Baths | $750,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,068 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Beautifully designed lakefront, new construction home. This home offers four spacious bedrooms with the master suite on the main, 2 full bathrooms and one half bathroom. The kitchen boasts granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, custom built white painted shaker style cabinets with a white painted island and lake views. Hardwood floors are beautifully layed throughout the home with tile floors in the full bathrooms. The front and back covered porches will have tongue-and-groove ceilings. The back porch is finished off with a beautfully stoned, wood burning fireplace. If you are looking for a new home that offers long lake views, is convenient to Lake Oconee, Milledgeville and all the Lake Country has to offer, this one is for you! Selections have been made for the finishes of this home. Please contact agent to get a complete list of finishes. Floor plans are attached in the photos.

For open house information, contact Nick Montgomery, Keller Williams Lake Oconee at 706-485-0088

Lot 88 Sinclair Lane, Eatonton, 31024 4 Beds 4 Baths | $450,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,782 Square Feet | Built in 1990

WOW WHAT A LOT !! This is a very rare find on Lake Sinclair! EXPANSIVE VIEWS, DEEP WATER & EST 366 Ft of shoreline ( using q.public map estimate) Primely Located in EAST MIDDLE lake where you will find the best water clarity. Close to everything - Just a skip away to Crooked Creek Marina & Grill and less than 10 minutes by boat to Sinclair Marina - and by car close to shopping and restaurants. The property is situated almost at the end of a point of Georgia Power area 2 where you will find gorgeous lake homes all around. The doublewide could be cute with a few small changes , but completely usable right now. PERFECT use now, build later opportunity!! Call today for more information on this rare gem.

For open house information, contact Kim Logan, Kim and Lin Logan Real Estate at 706-454-1621