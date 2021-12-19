Check out these homes for sale in Buxton now

(Buxton, NC) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Buxton will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

39204 Island Creek Drive, Avon, 27915 3 Beds 2 Baths | $640,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,530 Square Feet | Built in None

Island Breeze is location location! This is a primo location with views to the North and south for optimal and endless views. This home has an open and inviting feeling welcoming family and friends for all sorts of gatherings. It's been a top producing rental at Island Creek for years. You can easily walk to the Ocean, shopping, dining, or lounge in the back yard for a spectacular show of water sporting. Shallow sound access makes it perfect for all to enjoy.

41943 Ocean View Drive, Avon, 27915 5 Beds 4 Baths | $798,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,526 Square Feet | Built in None

BEGIN THE ADVENTURE AT LANDS END - perfect design, warm wood accents, strategic location and window wall to the majestic Atlantic come together in this high-performing rental/investment machine. LAND'S END has seemingly miles of decking, outstanding sight lines of national park beach and pure, simple natural grace. UNLIMITED POTENTIAL.

57135 Lighthouse Road, Hatteras, 27943 3 Beds 3 Baths | $795,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,664 Square Feet | Built in None

Great opportunity to secure oceanfront in Hatteras Colony South, far away from Hwy 12.

40171 C. C. Gray Road, Avon, 27915 3 Beds 1 Bath | $499,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,064 Square Feet | Built in None

Whether you are looking for a year-round residence or vacation home, this 3 bedroom/1 bath raised rancher on a HUGE 16,500 SqFt lot in Avon offers a unique opportunity!! This home is not in a rental program and has been used exclusively as a second home...the care and attention to detail shows in every room. With this great waterfront location at this price point, you truly have the opportunity to make this your dream home. Imagine the incredible sunsets!! Don't let this one get away.....come and visit today!!

