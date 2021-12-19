Single-family homes for sale in Rhinelander

(RHINELANDER, WI) Looking for a house in Rhinelander? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

6531 Hwy 17, Rhinelander, 54501 3 Beds 2 Baths | $199,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,878 Square Feet | Built in None

This raised ranch home is perfect for a family or a vacation retreat that wants the convenience to live between Rhinelander and Eagle River. Home has a nice MB area that includes a full M. Bath, Laundry rm, and a small bdrm, office area or baby’s bdrm. Main level has another two bdrms with another full bath. Kitchen and dining area are open with an attached LR and a Tennessee stone wood burning fireplace. Back yard sun porch overlooks the 4.67 wooded acres with the privacy that everyone is looking for. The lower level has a bonus room that has a built -in bar and windows to let the sun shine in! Plenty of space for a gym rm, another room that can easily be made into a wine cellar. Just walk out the LL and an attached one car garage and another bonus room in the back of garage for crafts, “She Shed” or “Man Cave”! The home has a single car attached garage and 3+ detached garage. 10169

318 Oak St, Rhinelander, 54501 3 Beds 2 Baths | $104,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,589 Square Feet | Built in 1938

3 Bedroom, 2 bath city home located near multiple boat landings. Large main floor living area with hardwood floors, functional kitchen and dining room with easy access to the private backyard. 2 bedrooms and 1 bath on the main floor. Oversized 3rd bedroom on the 2nd floor. Full, partially finished basement with small rec room, laundry area and bathroom. Great location on a quiet, city street!

2816 E Lake George Road, Rhinelander, 54501 1 Bed 1 Bath | $139,000 | Single Family Residence | 848 Square Feet | Built in None

Waterfront View of Lake George! An abundance of nature! This property is immaculately kept and sits on 1 acre with the corner lot (Separate Parcel). Property has vaulted wood ceilings in main home and 22X14 sunroom has knotty pine vaulted ceiling with stamped concrete flooring and free-standing pellet stove. Large windows for all the natural light and sliding patio doors to back patio and yard with fire pit for all those fun summer nights. Lake George’s beach is located across the street for easy access to the lake. Perfect lake property that is not on the lake, but yet can enjoy the water and not have to pay lake property taxes. All furnishings come with this property (Cedar Chest in sunroom in not included). Property is move in ready to enjoy the rest of summer. Call realtor today for your personal showing.

3851 Rolling Acres Dr, Sugar Camp, 54501 3 Beds 1 Bath | $138,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,233 Square Feet | Built in None

This Sugar Camp home has had extensive remodeling done recently and is ready for the next owners to put their finishing touches on it. Located in the Three Lakes School District this home has had extensive improvements made including new flooring throughout most of the home, newer cabinets installed, and extensive drywall and painting throughout. The master bedroom is all plumbed for a new master bath upstairs but is unfinished. Property is being sold "as is".

