Take a look at these homes on the Easton market now

(Easton, KS) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Easton. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1405 Atchison Street, Atchison, 66002 2 Beds 1 Bath | $59,999 | Single Family Residence | 1,092 Square Feet | Built in 1890

1405 Atchison Street is a wonderful 2 bedroom 1 bath bungalow. The outside has been updated with vinyl siding and composite shingles. Once inside you will notice the original woodwork. The kitchen is spacious enough for a eat in kitchen set up. You will love that the laundry is on the main level, but this house has a great basement for storage. Off street parking out front or use the city maintained alley to park behind the home for easy access. This home is busting at the seams with potential for a great starter home and or investment property. Come take a look today before its gone tomorrow. Schedule your showing today!

For open house information, contact Jess Norris, Gateway Real Estate & Auction at 913-367-3116

2603 S 15Th Street, Leavenworth, 66048 4 Beds 3 Baths | $229,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,822 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Move in Ready 4 Bedroom Home. New hot water heater, HVAC, appx 5 years, appliances, 1 year, Roof appx 10 years. Several storage sheds. Bathrooms have quarts counter tops and kohler sinks, 2 Fireplaces.

For open house information, contact Maria Grado, Realty Executives at 913-642-4888

517 N 2Nd Street, Leavenworth, 66048 3 Beds 1 Bath | $44,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,274 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Architectural Details found only in older homes, Vintage Advantage, restore this once classic beauty sitting on top of a large corner lot, off street parking, Hardwood floor throughout old world charm waiting for you.

For open house information, contact Debbie Trout, ReeceNichols - College Blvd at 913-451-4415

1403 Commercial Street, Atchison, 66002 4 Beds 1 Bath | $65,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,380 Square Feet | Built in 1900

4 bedroom 1 bath perfect starter home with attached one car garage. Newly remodeled inside, new roof & new AC unit ?? Property sits on a large corner lot in charming neighborhood. Come take a look around and fall in love today.

For open house information, contact Jess Norris, Gateway Real Estate & Auction at 913-367-3116