ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, KS

Take a look at these homes on the Easton market now

Easton News Watch
Easton News Watch
 2 days ago

(Easton, KS) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Easton. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FE0aR_0dR63qV200

1405 Atchison Street, Atchison, 66002

2 Beds 1 Bath | $59,999 | Single Family Residence | 1,092 Square Feet | Built in 1890

1405 Atchison Street is a wonderful 2 bedroom 1 bath bungalow. The outside has been updated with vinyl siding and composite shingles. Once inside you will notice the original woodwork. The kitchen is spacious enough for a eat in kitchen set up. You will love that the laundry is on the main level, but this house has a great basement for storage. Off street parking out front or use the city maintained alley to park behind the home for easy access. This home is busting at the seams with potential for a great starter home and or investment property. Come take a look today before its gone tomorrow. Schedule your showing today!

For open house information, contact Jess Norris, Gateway Real Estate & Auction at 913-367-3116

Copyright © 2021 Heartland Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HMLSKS-2349500)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xhx7y_0dR63qV200

2603 S 15Th Street, Leavenworth, 66048

4 Beds 3 Baths | $229,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,822 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Move in Ready 4 Bedroom Home. New hot water heater, HVAC, appx 5 years, appliances, 1 year, Roof appx 10 years. Several storage sheds. Bathrooms have quarts counter tops and kohler sinks, 2 Fireplaces.

For open house information, contact Maria Grado, Realty Executives at 913-642-4888

Copyright © 2021 Heartland Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HMLSKS-2348633)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hkQLc_0dR63qV200

517 N 2Nd Street, Leavenworth, 66048

3 Beds 1 Bath | $44,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,274 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Architectural Details found only in older homes, Vintage Advantage, restore this once classic beauty sitting on top of a large corner lot, off street parking, Hardwood floor throughout old world charm waiting for you.

For open house information, contact Debbie Trout, ReeceNichols - College Blvd at 913-451-4415

Copyright © 2021 Heartland Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HMLSKS-2358206)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gkmQz_0dR63qV200

1403 Commercial Street, Atchison, 66002

4 Beds 1 Bath | $65,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,380 Square Feet | Built in 1900

4 bedroom 1 bath perfect starter home with attached one car garage. Newly remodeled inside, new roof & new AC unit ?? Property sits on a large corner lot in charming neighborhood. Come take a look around and fall in love today.

For open house information, contact Jess Norris, Gateway Real Estate & Auction at 913-367-3116

Copyright © 2021 Heartland Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HMLSKS-2246568)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Biden to deliver free tests to battle surging Omicron

WASHINGTON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday more federal vaccination and testing sites to tackle a surge in COVID-19 driven by the Omicron variant, and said 500 million free at-home rapid tests will be available to Americans starting in January. Biden offered both a warning...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Easton, KS
City
Home, KS
Kansas State
Kansas Real Estate
Local
Kansas Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Heater#Street Parking#Hvac#Kohler#Realty Executives#Vintage Advantage
NBC News

FDA approves first injectable HIV prevention drug

The Food and Drug Administration has approved the first long-acting injectable medication for use as pre-exposure prevention, or PrEP, against HIV, the agency announced Monday. Apretude, the new drug, is an injectable given every two months as an alternative to HIV prevention pills, like Truvada and Descovy, which have been...
HEALTH
Easton News Watch

Easton News Watch

Easton, KS
31
Followers
441
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Easton News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy