Geneva, NY

Geneva-curious? These homes are on the market

Geneva News Alert
Geneva News Alert
 2 days ago

(Geneva, NY) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Geneva than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

210 Main Street, Penn Yan, 14527

4 Beds 2 Baths | $239,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,414 Square Feet | Built in 1910

4 bed, 2 bath home in the Village of Penn Yan on Main Street on a deep lot with a fully fenced in back yard. Inside this home there's a first floor laundry & full bath, a kitchen with plenty of cupboards & counter top space, a formal dining room, living room, and 2 more rooms with 1 having potential for being a first floor bedroom. Upstairs there's 4 bedrooms, another full bath, and walk up stairs to the large attic. This house is ready to go and had a completely new roof done in 2015. You gotta love these classic, early 1900's built homes with wood flooring, artistic trim, tall ceilings, and plenty of space!

For open house information, contact Austin J. Lapp, Wine Trail Properties, LLC at 315-536-8004

4524 East Bluff Dr., Penn Yan, 14527

4 Beds 1 Bath | $495,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,366 Square Feet | Built in None

Beautiful Keuka Lake property boasting 67 ft of lake frontage and a large .64 ac lot! Home offers over 1300 sq ft of inviting atmosphere with an amazing view of the lake. 4 bedrooms, one on the main level, 1 bath, gas fireplace offers year-round living, open deck, municipal water, sewer, natural gas and more! Lots of extras including full furnishings, removeable dock, paddle boat, boat lift, etc. Don't miss out on all the possibilities this property offers.

For open house information, contact Meghan Delio, Howard Hanna Corning Market St. at 607-936-4609

2257 Eastman Avenue, Penn Yan, 14527

3 Beds 1 Bath | $169,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,792 Square Feet | Built in 1916

Located just outside the Village of Penn Yan on a .66 acre lot. Has a 10' deeded access to Keuka Lake only a short walk away. Includes a large shed, garden and chicken coop. Take advantage of low utilities with Penn Yan municipal electric. First floor has an open concept with the eat-in kitchen and living room. Finally enjoy life under a wrap-around covered porch.

For open house information, contact Ronald K. Miller, Finger Lakes Realty at 315-536-7285

2998 State Route 245, Stanley, 14561

3 Beds 2 Baths | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,056 Square Feet | Built in 1920

2 Story Colonial Home with many improvements including new metal roof and gutters, electric service, vinyl flooring in the kitchen and new storm door in the kitchen, gas stove, refrigerator and hot water heater. Open 5+ acre lot with plenty of road frontage and opportunities. Located on the outskirts of Gorham, centrally located between Canandaigua, Geneva and Penn Yan.

For open house information, contact Jenna Rae Curbeau, Finger Lakes Realty at 315-536-7285

Geneva, NY
ABOUT

With Geneva News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

