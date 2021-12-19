Take a look at these homes on the Ionia market now

(Ionia, MI) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Ionia will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

1910 Woods Road, Fenwick, 48834 2 Beds 1 Bath | $139,900 | Single Family Residence | 924 Square Feet | Built in 1983

Well maintained Mobile home with 10 Plus Acres on Blacktop Road. 28'x39' Detached Garage plus 2 Additional Outbuildings andLarge Landscaped Yard. Central Air, Wood Burning Stove in Living Rm. All Appliances Included, even the Washer & Dryer. New Drywall and Flooring in Living Room & Kitchen. Several Kitchen Cupboards in Garage yet to be Installed. BEING SOLD AS IS!

6898 Wildwood Drive, Saranac, 48881 3 Beds 2 Baths | $232,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,808 Square Feet | Built in 1966

HOME WITH LAKE ACCESS looking for it's new owners. Very motivated sellers on this 3 bedroom, 2 bath walkout ranch with easement to Morrison Lake. Home includes a living room with fireplace, nice kitchen with Corian counters, 2 stall attached garage and large deck. Additional features include water softener, central air, radon mitigation system with sump pump. Very conveniently located and not far from I-96 and just a short drive to public boat launch to Morrison Lake.

9350 E Bluewater Highway, Pewamo, 48873 3 Beds 2 Baths | $147,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,458 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Nearly 1500 sq ft, 3 Bed, 2 Full bath home on a beautiful 1.4 Acre lot that backs up to Woods, Fred Meijer Trl, and Stoney Creek. Wide open kitchen, dining, and family room area with sliders to covered rear deck. Large living room with front door access to covered front porch. Cathedral ceilings throughout. Good sized Master Suite. Newer roof and replacement windows. Main FLoor Laundry. All appliances included. Most Furnishings can stay. Oversized 24x38 garage with rear workshop area. Large storage shed. Paved driveway. Central air, Natural Gas, and high speed internet. Hurry to show!

203 E Ann Street, Belding, 48809 3 Beds 1 Bath | $139,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,072 Square Feet | Built in 1925

Don't miss your opportunity to call this adorable 3 bedroom house in downtown Belding your new home. You will not be disappointed with the accommodating floorplan. Enter your home to a generously sized mudroom/laundry room that leads you to your open kitchen and dining area. Oversized living room, 3 bedrooms and a bathroom complete your main floor living space. The lower level is unfinished and offers plenty of space for storage. The home has a newer roof and mechanicals, brand new carpet and several rooms have been freshly painted. Outside you will enjoy the oversized corner lot that is fenced in as well as access to your garage. Call today to schedule your private showing.

