ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ionia, MI

Take a look at these homes on the Ionia market now

Ionia News Beat
Ionia News Beat
 2 days ago

(Ionia, MI) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Ionia will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jTRS1_0dR63oyo00

1910 Woods Road, Fenwick, 48834

2 Beds 1 Bath | $139,900 | Single Family Residence | 924 Square Feet | Built in 1983

Well maintained Mobile home with 10 Plus Acres on Blacktop Road. 28'x39' Detached Garage plus 2 Additional Outbuildings andLarge Landscaped Yard. Central Air, Wood Burning Stove in Living Rm. All Appliances Included, even the Washer & Dryer. New Drywall and Flooring in Living Room & Kitchen. Several Kitchen Cupboards in Garage yet to be Installed. BEING SOLD AS IS!

For open house information, contact Gene Weeks, Appleland Realty at 616-754-3100

Copyright © 2021 Montcalm County Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MCCARMI-21118404)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05R0co_0dR63oyo00

6898 Wildwood Drive, Saranac, 48881

3 Beds 2 Baths | $232,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,808 Square Feet | Built in 1966

HOME WITH LAKE ACCESS looking for it's new owners. Very motivated sellers on this 3 bedroom, 2 bath walkout ranch with easement to Morrison Lake. Home includes a living room with fireplace, nice kitchen with Corian counters, 2 stall attached garage and large deck. Additional features include water softener, central air, radon mitigation system with sump pump. Very conveniently located and not far from I-96 and just a short drive to public boat launch to Morrison Lake.

For open house information, contact Kevin M Yoder, EXP Realty LLC at 888-501-7085

Copyright © 2021 Grand Rapids Association of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GRARMI-21108233)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2305c9_0dR63oyo00

9350 E Bluewater Highway, Pewamo, 48873

3 Beds 2 Baths | $147,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,458 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Nearly 1500 sq ft, 3 Bed, 2 Full bath home on a beautiful 1.4 Acre lot that backs up to Woods, Fred Meijer Trl, and Stoney Creek. Wide open kitchen, dining, and family room area with sliders to covered rear deck. Large living room with front door access to covered front porch. Cathedral ceilings throughout. Good sized Master Suite. Newer roof and replacement windows. Main FLoor Laundry. All appliances included. Most Furnishings can stay. Oversized 24x38 garage with rear workshop area. Large storage shed. Paved driveway. Central air, Natural Gas, and high speed internet. Hurry to show!

For open house information, contact Darin K Elliott, Greenridge Realty (Ionia) at 616-527-3720

Copyright © 2021 Grand Rapids Association of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GRARMI-21110069)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vmosk_0dR63oyo00

203 E Ann Street, Belding, 48809

3 Beds 1 Bath | $139,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,072 Square Feet | Built in 1925

Don't miss your opportunity to call this adorable 3 bedroom house in downtown Belding your new home. You will not be disappointed with the accommodating floorplan. Enter your home to a generously sized mudroom/laundry room that leads you to your open kitchen and dining area. Oversized living room, 3 bedrooms and a bathroom complete your main floor living space. The lower level is unfinished and offers plenty of space for storage. The home has a newer roof and mechanicals, brand new carpet and several rooms have been freshly painted. Outside you will enjoy the oversized corner lot that is fenced in as well as access to your garage. Call today to schedule your private showing.

For open house information, contact Kimberly Hensley, RE/MAX United (Main) at 616-866-5800

Copyright © 2021 Grand Rapids Association of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GRARMI-21117531)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Biden to deliver free tests to battle surging Omicron

WASHINGTON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday more federal vaccination and testing sites to tackle a surge in COVID-19 driven by the Omicron variant, and said 500 million free at-home rapid tests will be available to Americans starting in January. Biden offered both a warning...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Real Estate
Local
Michigan Business
City
Ionia, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Home#Furnishings#Open Kitchen#Central Air#Wood Burning Stove#Living Rm#The Washer Dryer#New Drywall#Kitchen Cupboards#Appleland Realty#Exp Realty Llc#Main Floor Laundry#Natural Gas
NBC News

FDA approves first injectable HIV prevention drug

The Food and Drug Administration has approved the first long-acting injectable medication for use as pre-exposure prevention, or PrEP, against HIV, the agency announced Monday. Apretude, the new drug, is an injectable given every two months as an alternative to HIV prevention pills, like Truvada and Descovy, which have been...
HEALTH
Ionia News Beat

Ionia News Beat

Ionia, MI
76
Followers
526
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With Ionia News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy