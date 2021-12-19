De Soto-curious? These homes are on the market

(De Soto, MO) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in De Soto than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

920 South 2Nd, De Soto, 63020 2 Beds 1 Bath | $84,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,800 Square Feet | Built in 1910

Don't let the age of this house scare you. This home has solid bones, newer roof, newer HVAC,updated wiring updated plumbing. Located walking distance to the Library, downtown, churches and high school. Off street parking located around the back. Move in ready. Qualifies for USDA Financing. Schedule your appointment today. Seller to help with closing up to 4%.

1025 Parc Central Drive, Festus, 63028 3 Beds 3 Baths | $239,900 | Single Family Residence | 824 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Absolutely Stunning 3 bed, 2.5 bath 2 story! The main floor features an open floorplan with beautiful hardwood floors throughout, completely updated kitchen with breakfast bar, stainless appliances, glass tile backsplash, undermount lights and a walk-in pantry, formal dining room with access to the patio complete with a pergola, fire pit and shed for extra storage, inviting great room, updated half bath and main floor laundry. Upstairs you will find the spacious master bedroom suite with double closets and updated master bath, 2 additional generously sized bedrooms and updated full bath. Need more space? Check out the partially finished lower level with huge rec. room. Home sits on a large level lot that backs to common ground. Updates/Upgrades include: kitchen, all baths, flooring, white panel doors, lighting, ceiling fans, spindled staircase, base boards, patio stairs and much more.

14147 Timberline Drive, De Soto, 63020 2 Beds 1 Bath | $45,900 | Single Family Residence | 700 Square Feet | Built in 1957

Rehabbers dream on a peaceful lake development that allows jet skis. Three bedroom, brick ranch home located in the Valle Lake. Attached carport. Home does have a water view of the lake. All gutted and ready for a rehabber to make it their own.

2757 Victoria Road, Festus, 63028 3 Beds 1 Bath | $129,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,824 Square Feet | Built in 1958

OUTSTANDING OPPORTUNITY!!! Located in Fantastic Festus this ranch home is sure to please!!! Have all the space you desire on this nearly 2/3 acre lot backing to woods! Home has all the big stuff updated & ready to roll! Newer vinyl siding, architectural roof, newer windows, carport, walk-out basement and more! Newer electric panel, water heater and waste stack make this one a winner! LVP flooring throughout, main floor laundry, and so much more! Bring your finishing touches & make this one SHINE! Seller will not make repairs nor provide any inspections. Seller's addendum is required after terms of sale are agreed upon. Special Sale Contract (Form #2043) required. Proof of funds or pre-approval letter required with offer.

