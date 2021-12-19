Homes for sale in Mountain Home: New listings

(MOUNTAIN HOME, ID) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Mountain Home area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

0 Hamilton Rd, Mountain Home, 83647 4 Beds 2 Baths | $599,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,046 Square Feet | Built in 2022

New home to be built to your specs on 1.47 acre lot with 16x46 RV bay! Pricing includes of craftsman trim, laminate throughout living, dining, & kitchen, gas fireplace and covered patio. Kitchen has granite breakfast bar, full tile backsplash, island, stainless appliances, pantry, & painted white cabinetry. Master bed has tile shower, soaker tub, & private toilet. Minutes to I-84 and 40 minutes to downtown Boise.

3955 Nw Morris Way, Mountain Home, 83647 4 Beds 2 Baths | $325,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,016 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Searching for a home w/ some elbow room? Look no further, this home has Acreage in the country! Enjoy beautiful mountain views, Bring your horses, RV & Toys. Lots of room! 4 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath home w/ two sheds 16X18 & 8X12. This home boasts a party-like yard & the backyard has a partial covered patio. Community well, water $35 a month. A hidden gem & great home close to the end of a quiet country street. Act now, call for an appointment before it's too late! Seller is selling AS-IS with no repairs.

855 N 8Th E. Street, Mountain Home, 83647 3 Beds 2 Baths | $279,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,656 Square Feet | Built in 1948

Start your New Year off right in this beautifully remodeled home! Original hardwood flooring! Two full baths! Large dining room. Living room AND family room. Deep shelving in pantry! New carpet, new interior and exterior paint. Large lot, 2 concrete slabs on either side of property ready to park your toys on or build a garage! Alley access. Workshop with power! Seller will assist with closing costs if needed! Merry Christmas to you!

