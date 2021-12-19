Step into home ownership in Rutland with one of these condos

(RUTLAND, VT) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, these Rutland condominiums offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they offer a more affordable entry to the housing market, blended with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.

With landscaping and building maintenance taken care of, a condo gives you some of the freedom normally associated with an apartment, while retaining many of the investment qualities of a home.

These Rutland condos have been selected from our classified listings:

106 Fox Hollow Village, Mendon, 05701 2 Beds 2 Baths | $240,000 | Condominium | 1,330 Square Feet | Built in 1987

GREAT LOCATION. 1-level, 2BR/2Ba condo located diagonally across from PICO SKI RESORT off of Route 4. This unit has an entry-mudroom, in-unit washer/dryer, lots of storage areas, brick-faced wood burning stove, cross ventilation in the living area, deck, kitchen open to dining area. Fox Hollow is a short drive to Pico Ski Resort, Killington Ski Resort and to downtown Rutland. On-site: Summer inground pool and tennis court. Paved driveway and parking areas. Make an appointment to see this unit soon.

894 East Ash Road, Plymouth, 05056 2 Beds 2 Baths | $260,000 | Condominium | 994 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Hawk Inn, Ledges #9 - Immaculate, nicely remodeled two bedroom, two bathroom condominium located at Hawk Inn. This condo is the perfect getaway situated between Okemo and Killington mountains and just minutes to our local lakes. Newly renovated with updated flooring, kitchen and baths this is truly a turn-key property. Enjoy the fieldstone fireplace on a chilly VT day after a hike or snowshoe on Hawks trail system just steps from your door.

155 Dorr Drive, Rutland City, 05701 1 Bed 1 Bath | $100,000 | Condominium | 660 Square Feet | Built in 1900

RUTLAND CITY: Immaculate, newly renovated modern 1-bedroom second floor condominium with mountain views. Spacious kitchen remodeled with new cabinets, laminate flooring, and granite counters with breakfast bar. Appliances new in 2019. Contingent on seller finding suitable housing.

135 E Mountain Road, Killington, 05751 1 Bed 1 Bath | $159,900 | Condominium | 613 Square Feet | Built in 1982

This one bedroom, one bath unit is perfect for a small family or a couple. Located on the fourth floor of Building I, this unit offers abundant natural light and views from the sliding glass door in living room and the large window in the bedroom. A cozy wood burning fireplace in the living room will keep you warm during cold winter nights. The unit was renovated and the kitchen counter top was replaced with Granit. The unit is fully furnished and equipped. Great rental income. Many on-mountain companies offer rental management services or you can manage the property yourself. Come and see this very affordable unit.

