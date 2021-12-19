ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutland, VT

Step into home ownership in Rutland with one of these condos

Rutland News Beat
Rutland News Beat
 2 days ago

(RUTLAND, VT) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, these Rutland condominiums offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they offer a more affordable entry to the housing market, blended with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.

With landscaping and building maintenance taken care of, a condo gives you some of the freedom normally associated with an apartment, while retaining many of the investment qualities of a home.

These Rutland condos have been selected from our classified listings:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T5kCQ_0dR63hnj00

106 Fox Hollow Village, Mendon, 05701

2 Beds 2 Baths | $240,000 | Condominium | 1,330 Square Feet | Built in 1987

GREAT LOCATION. 1-level, 2BR/2Ba condo located diagonally across from PICO SKI RESORT off of Route 4. This unit has an entry-mudroom, in-unit washer/dryer, lots of storage areas, brick-faced wood burning stove, cross ventilation in the living area, deck, kitchen open to dining area. Fox Hollow is a short drive to Pico Ski Resort, Killington Ski Resort and to downtown Rutland. On-site: Summer inground pool and tennis court. Paved driveway and parking areas. Make an appointment to see this unit soon.

For open house information, contact Tricia Carter, Ski Country Real Estate at 800-877-5111

Copyright © 2021 New England Real Estate Network. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NNERENNH-4888306)

See more property details

894 East Ash Road, Plymouth, 05056

2 Beds 2 Baths | $260,000 | Condominium | 994 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Hawk Inn, Ledges #9 - Immaculate, nicely remodeled two bedroom, two bathroom condominium located at Hawk Inn. This condo is the perfect getaway situated between Okemo and Killington mountains and just minutes to our local lakes. Newly renovated with updated flooring, kitchen and baths this is truly a turn-key property. Enjoy the fieldstone fireplace on a chilly VT day after a hike or snowshoe on Hawks trail system just steps from your door.

For open house information, contact Katherine Burns, William Raveis Vermont Properties at 802-228-8877

Copyright © 2021 New England Real Estate Network. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NNERENNH-4863876)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cgzDB_0dR63hnj00

155 Dorr Drive, Rutland City, 05701

1 Bed 1 Bath | $100,000 | Condominium | 660 Square Feet | Built in 1900

RUTLAND CITY: Immaculate, newly renovated modern 1-bedroom second floor condominium with mountain views. Spacious kitchen remodeled with new cabinets, laminate flooring, and granite counters with breakfast bar. Appliances new in 2019. Contingent on seller finding suitable housing.

For open house information, contact Melissa Loughan, Westside Real Estate at 802-438-5341

Copyright © 2021 New England Real Estate Network. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NNERENNH-4862350)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0afzfw_0dR63hnj00

135 E Mountain Road, Killington, 05751

1 Bed 1 Bath | $159,900 | Condominium | 613 Square Feet | Built in 1982

This one bedroom, one bath unit is perfect for a small family or a couple. Located on the fourth floor of Building I, this unit offers abundant natural light and views from the sliding glass door in living room and the large window in the bedroom. A cozy wood burning fireplace in the living room will keep you warm during cold winter nights. The unit was renovated and the kitchen counter top was replaced with Granit. The unit is fully furnished and equipped. Great rental income. Many on-mountain companies offer rental management services or you can manage the property yourself. Come and see this very affordable unit.

For open house information, contact Daniel Pol, Killington Pico Realty at 802-422-3600

Copyright © 2021 New England Real Estate Network. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NNERENNH-4891567)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Biden to deliver free tests to battle surging Omicron

WASHINGTON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday more federal vaccination and testing sites to tackle a surge in COVID-19 driven by the Omicron variant, and said 500 million free at-home rapid tests will be available to Americans starting in January. Biden offered both a warning...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rutland, VT
Vermont State
Vermont Real Estate
Rutland, VT
Business
City
Killington, VT
Local
Vermont Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Condos#Housing Market#Hawks#Cont
NBC News

FDA approves first injectable HIV prevention drug

The Food and Drug Administration has approved the first long-acting injectable medication for use as pre-exposure prevention, or PrEP, against HIV, the agency announced Monday. Apretude, the new drug, is an injectable given every two months as an alternative to HIV prevention pills, like Truvada and Descovy, which have been...
HEALTH
Rutland News Beat

Rutland News Beat

Rutland, VT
107
Followers
565
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

With Rutland News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy