Take a look at these homes on the Alexander City market now

(Alexander City, AL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Alexander City will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

2010 Al Highway 49, Dadeville, 36853 5 Beds 3 Baths | $264,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,972 Square Feet | Built in 1972

TOTALLY REMODELED 5Bed 3 Bath home with more room than you can imagine. Come see this spacious home, centrally located to downtown Dadeville and Lake Martin. Walk in and you will be amazed at all the room.... Open floor plan with 3beds/2baths upstairs, newly remodeled kitchen, and 2beds/1bath downstairs with a bonus room and office that could easily make a 6th bedroom if needed. Too much to list everything but here are the high points....over-sized laundry room, new metal roof, new paint,new electrical, new HVAC, new windows, new kitchen with stainless appliances, new flooring, and large deck outback for entertaining. Home is nearly an acre on a lot with beautiful,mature trees and bushes. Call and make an appointment today so you do not miss this one!!

For open house information, contact WILL TAMPLING, KELLER WILLIAMS REALTY at 334-209-3242

80 Canterbury Rd, Alexander City, 35010 4 Beds 2 Baths | $59,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,576 Square Feet | Built in 1973

All offers must be submitted by the Buyer's agent via the RES.NET Agent Portal. If your offer is accepted, you agree to be responsible for an offer submission technology fee of $150.00. The fee will be collected and disbursed by the settlement agent and disbursed at the closing and settlement of the transaction. To submit your buyer's offer, simply click the link below. If you already have a RES.NET Agent account, you will be prompted to log in. If not, you will be prompted to create an account.To begin, click or paste this link into your web browser: https://agent.res.net/Offers.aspx?-1744151Come see this new handyman special with 4 bedrooms and two baths, located on a quiet convenient area.

For open house information, contact Bill Whatley, First Realty at 256-234-5163

203 Kidd'S Cove Rd, Dadeville, 36853 4 Beds 4 Baths | $1,390,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,260 Square Feet | Built in 2013

This lovely 4 bed 3.5 bath Lake Martin home is located in a tranquil, private cove just off big water. The main level offers an open concept floor plan with a gourmet kitchen, dining room, living room, half bath and master suite. The custom textured reclaimed solid oak floors throughout the main level are stunning! Relax and take in the beautiful view from the lakeside deck and patio. The terrace level features 3 guest bedrooms (one bedroom currently being used as an additional family room), 2 baths, wet bar, wine/storm cellar and laundry room. Enjoy beautiful views of the lake from every bedroom. This home is also being sold furnished!Waterfront features include a covered boat dock and slip with a lift already in place, boat ramp, outdoor storage closet, lakeside entertaining area

For open house information, contact Lindsay Kane, Lake Martin Realty - Willow Point at 256-212-1498

Lot 53 Holly Ridge Rd, Dadeville, 36853 3 Beds 0 Bath | $389,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,683 Square Feet | Built in 2022

New Construction-in sought after Stillwaters! Functional 3/2 with 2 car garage. Craftsman style low maintenance home. Features include: granite or quartz in kitchen and baths, engineered hardwood flooring and tiled wet areas, stainless appliances, delta plumbing fixtures, farmhouse sink, custom cabinets with soft close drawers. Choose your colors and finishes. Great location near golf course, Copper's Grill and full service marina. Gated established community with community pool, lighted tennis courts, available storage, Moonbrook children's park, Fire dept, Living Waters outdoor church, and golf cart friendly. New indoor boat storage available at Harbor Pointe Marina just a quick golf cart ride away. Build your dream home today and enjoy lake living in a family friendly community

For open house information, contact Jeff Cochran, Lake Martin Realty - Dadeville at 256-825-9092