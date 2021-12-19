Take a look at these homes for sale in Pampa

(Pampa, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Pampa will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

2319 N Mary-Ellen St, Pampa, 79065 3 Beds 2 Baths | $147,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,891 Square Feet | Built in None

Wonderful home on Mary Ellen that has everything your family will need, a large master bedroom, two living areas, an open dining area and den. Huge 14x24 storage/shop with electricity. Nice size backyard, sprinkler system, hardwood floors, new roof, newer A/C & heater coil. All the plumbing has been replaced under the house. This great home is not in disrepair but needs those personal cosmetic updates to make this charmer the home of your dreams! For this reason the sellers are selling this home ''as is''. Steel siding on the eaves make this a very low maintenance property, so please check it out today!

For open house information, contact Dennis L. Edmondson, RE/MAX Hometown at 806-665-7355

607 4Th St., Lefors, 79054 2 Beds 1 Bath | $75,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,325 Square Feet | Built in 1976

2 bed- 1 bath home in Lefors, Tx . Comes with 1 car attached garage, 2 car detached garage and a large 30 x 40 shop. Storm celler w/ large fenced in back yard.

For open house information, contact Living TX Style Team, EXP Realty, LLC at 888-519-7431

2129 Williston St, Pampa, 79065 3 Beds 1 Bath | $83,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,148 Square Feet | Built in None

Charming 3 bedroom 1 bath home with hardwood floors throughout. Front yard has sprinkler system, large backyard, fruit trees, generous closet space, private laundry area. Located in Austin school district and near the high school.

For open house information, contact Synetta Michelle Conley, RE/MAX Hometown at 806-665-7355

1831 Lynn St, Pampa, 79065 2 Beds 2 Baths | $129,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,940 Square Feet | Built in 1966

This unique 2 bedroom brick home has a perfect layout for entertaining! Of the THREE living areas the back den is the family favorite, a cozy place to read a book fireside and watch the snow fall out the patio doors. Storage abounds with built-ins and shelving around every corner. Having a full bath up front & a 3/4 bath on the other end gives the front bedrooms privacy. Situated on a corner lot with mature trees and established flower beds this home is sure to be the gem of the neighborhood. Call your favorite agent today so this home filled with character can be yours before the holidays.

For open house information, contact Tisha Calhoun, Panhandle Plains Realty at 806-662-1312