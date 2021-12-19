Check out these Belle Glade homes on the market

(Belle Glade, FL) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Belle Glade. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1709 Nw Avenue G, Belle Glade, 33430 2 Beds 1 Bath | $120,000 | Single Family Residence | 800 Square Feet | Built in 1945

Great opportunity to rebuild your dream home. close to Lake Okeechobe, Spacious yard.

For open house information, contact Stephenie Bradley, Push Forward Realty at 954-978-3288

429 S Cocoanut Road, Pahokee, 33476 4 Beds 2 Baths | $90,000 | Mobile Home | 1,248 Square Feet | Built in 1972

4bed-2bath Single Family Home located in Pahokee, Florida. Great investment or starter home.Customize it to have the home of your dreams, or as a rental. Priced to sell quickly to someone that is ready to take it to its full potential. Take advantage of this opportunity, it won't last!

For open house information, contact Antonella Zervopoulos, Atlantic Shores Rlty Expertise at 772-228-2111