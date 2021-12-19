ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belle Glade, FL

Check out these Belle Glade homes on the market

Belle Glade Journal
Belle Glade Journal
 2 days ago

(Belle Glade, FL) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Belle Glade. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m6ieV_0dR63e9Y00

1709 Nw Avenue G, Belle Glade, 33430

2 Beds 1 Bath | $120,000 | Single Family Residence | 800 Square Feet | Built in 1945

Great opportunity to rebuild your dream home. close to Lake Okeechobe, Spacious yard.

For open house information, contact Stephenie Bradley, Push Forward Realty at 954-978-3288

Copyright © 2021 BeachesMLS / Matrix. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RAGFLFL-F10307341)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mGkJH_0dR63e9Y00

429 S Cocoanut Road, Pahokee, 33476

4 Beds 2 Baths | $90,000 | Mobile Home | 1,248 Square Feet | Built in 1972

4bed-2bath Single Family Home located in Pahokee, Florida. Great investment or starter home.Customize it to have the home of your dreams, or as a rental. Priced to sell quickly to someone that is ready to take it to its full potential. Take advantage of this opportunity, it won't last!

For open house information, contact Antonella Zervopoulos, Atlantic Shores Rlty Expertise at 772-228-2111

Copyright © 2021 BeachesMLS / Flexmls. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSFL-RX-10760514)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Biden to deliver free tests to battle surging Omicron

WASHINGTON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday more federal vaccination and testing sites to tackle a surge in COVID-19 driven by the Omicron variant, and said 500 million free at-home rapid tests will be available to Americans starting in January. Biden offered both a warning...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Belle Glade, FL
City
Pahokee, FL
Belle Glade, FL
Business
Local
Florida Real Estate
State
Florida State
City
Bradley Junction, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC News

FDA approves first injectable HIV prevention drug

The Food and Drug Administration has approved the first long-acting injectable medication for use as pre-exposure prevention, or PrEP, against HIV, the agency announced Monday. Apretude, the new drug, is an injectable given every two months as an alternative to HIV prevention pills, like Truvada and Descovy, which have been...
HEALTH
Belle Glade Journal

Belle Glade Journal

Belle Glade, FL
126
Followers
572
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

With Belle Glade Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy