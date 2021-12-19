On the hunt for a home in Altus? These houses are on the market

(Altus, OK) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Altus. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

1420 Savannah Circle, Altus, 73521 4 Beds 2 Baths | $160,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,422 Square Feet | Built in 1983

Welcome to 1420 Savannah Circle! Beautiful home located in cul-de-sac on the north side of Altus. This home has recent updates, wood like tile flooring and fresh paint throughout. Living room features a wood burning fireplace with built-n bookshelves. Cozy kitchen with gas stove top/oven. Located next to the dining room area is a fourth bedroom with a closet that could be used as an office or study. Located in the garage is an underground storm shelter. Large covered patio area with spacious backyard and storage building.

509 Peacock Circle, Altus, 73521 4 Beds 2 Baths | $259,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,470 Square Feet | Built in 2006

This one won't last long!! Beautiful 2,470 SQ ft brick home with 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. This home checks all the boxes on your want list. Open floor plan, Split bedroom arrangement, Double vanities, Vaulted ceilings, office area if desired, Bar for casual dining, Sun lit dining area, Pantry, Gas fireplace, fenced yard, storage shed and pool with new liner. New microwave is going to be installed in January

1812 White Tail Cir, Altus, 73521 4 Beds 2 Baths | $275,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,376 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home, Situated On A Corner Lot, Located In Hunters Pointe. It Features A Large, Spacious Living Room With Gas Fireplace & 4 Large Windows That Allow For Great Natural Lighting. The Kitchen Is Sizeable With Quartz Countertops & Breakfast Bar Area. The Master Suite 0ffers Plenty Of Space With Bathroom Featuring Double Sink Vanity, Jetted Tub, & Walk-In Shower. The Remaining 3 Bedrooms Are Of Nice Size With Second Bathroom Also Featuring Double Sinks & A Tub-Shower Combo. This Home Has Plenty Of Storage Space & A 3 Car Garage With Storm Shelter. Is Located Less Than 5 Minutes From AAFB And Has So Much To Offer!

412 S Mockingbird Drive, Altus, 73521 3 Beds 2 Baths | $178,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,696 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Very well maintained brick home in desirable neighborhood. 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms with beautifully landscaped backyard. Kitchen features granite countertops, newer backsplash, gas stove, built-in microwave, SS dishwasher, refrigerator. The kitchen cabinets are white washed oak and some have pull out drawers. Very nice large open office with built-in cabinets, desks, and storage. Updated bathrooms. Most rooms have crown molding. Roof 1 year old. HVAC 2017. Newer carpet. Insulation added 2020. 2 car garage with automatic garage door lift. The backyard is very large is fabulous!. Nice landscaping and a covered patio. Privacy fence. Nice storage building.

