Take a look at these homes on the market in Payson

(Payson, AZ) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Payson. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

124 W Patriot Drive, Payson, 85541 3 Beds 3 Baths | $675,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,545 Square Feet | Built in 1990

HORSE PROPERTY. SPACIOUS, COMFORTABLE, TWO-STORY STUCCO-SIDED HOME. OVER 2500 SQ. FT. 3BEDROOM, 3 BATHS, FAMILY ROOM, WITH LUXURY VINYL FLOORING. A ''COOK'S KITCHEN'' - SIX-BURNER RANGE, EXCEPTIONAL COUNTER SPACE, CENTRAL ISLAND, PLUS FORMAL DINING AREA. A FAMILY ROOM THAT WILL HOLD EVEN THE LARGEST GET-TOGETHERS. SO MUCH STORAGE YOU'LL NEVER WANT FOR MORE. SITUATED ON A MANICURED 1-ACRE SITE, FULLY FENCED AND CROSS-FENCED. TWO-STALL BARN WITH TURN-OUT, WATER AND ELECTRICITY, TACK ROOM. SEPARATE GARDEN AREA. ZONED CENTRAL HEATING, COOLING. SURROUNDED BY NATL FOREST, WITH MILES OF TRAILS IN ALL DIRECTIONS. SEE FEATURES LIST UNDER DOCS FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION.

For open house information, contact Susie McCartney-Belcher, COLDWELL BANKER BISHOP REALTY-PAYSON at 928-474-2216

479 N Pyle Ranch Road, Payson, 85541 3 Beds 2 Baths | $265,000 | Mobile Home | 960 Square Feet | Built in 2009

3 bed 2 bath in Ellison Creeks Estates. 1-acre level lot, 360 degree views of Rim and the tall pines of Tonto National Forest. Camping allowed. A short drive to fishing at the Rim lakes. Great wildlife viewing; elk, deer and turkey, and many trails available. Furniture included!

For open house information, contact Laura Hauptman, West USA Realty at 602-942-4200

725 N Gun Creek Road, Payson, 85541 1 Bed 1 Bath | $365,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,260 Square Feet | Built in 1996

This one bed, one bath home has many extras. Open floor plan, with large living room and eat-in kitchen. Two HUGE attached garages. One is an RV garage. Both garages have roll-up doors. Small office in between garages. Property was once used as a radiator repair shop. Commercial air compressor stays. Large utility/laundry room has two rows of shelving for pantry, etc. Breezeway that runs the entire length of garage & home has more shelving and storage. Six detached 5x10 mini-storage units. Private well. RV hookups. Large, open fully fenced yard with gorgeous views of surrounding mountains. Easy access to forest service land and Roosevelt Lake. Located in Jakes Corner with store and bar/restaurant for conveniences. Lots of potential! Must see to fully appreciate!

For open house information, contact Lacey Whitehead, COLDWELL BANKER BISHOP-TONTO at 928-479-3324

708 W Overland Road, Payson, 85541 2 Beds 2 Baths | $419,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,303 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Very nice home in a desirable neighborhood. Clean 2 car garage with opener. Access to the backyard from both sides of the home. Backyard isbeautifully landscaped, and includes a finished shed that would make a nice office or play house for kids/grandkids (wired for 110vac and lights). Open layoutinside the house, flows from kitchen-dining and a large front room. Both bedrooms a generously size, with the master in the back of the house. Front bedroomshares the hall bathroom. Home has a new (2021) roof installed and was recently painted. You have to see this place to fully appreciate all of the features.

For open house information, contact Clifford Potts, BHHS Advantage Realty - Payson at 928-978-2960