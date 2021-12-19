Take a look at these homes for sale in Hannibal

(Hannibal, MO) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Hannibal will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

5409 Co. Rd. 409, Hannibal, 63401 4 Beds 6 Baths | $1,950,000 | Single Family Residence | 7,872 Square Feet | Built in 1999

The property is beautiful custom built two story house with full brick, a porch, patios, composite decks, fireplaces, four ground source heat humps, a four car attached garage, full totally finished basement , attached pool/guest house , asphalt circle drive and a 40x60 outbuilding with metal siding. The home was custom built by the Goodhart brothers construction company. The property is located on 72 acres adjacent to the Hannibal city limits, woods with wildlife and a pond. This executive style home has 5,216 above grade sq. ft. and a additional below grade walk out basement of 2,656 sq. ft. There are 15 rooms with 4 bedrooms and 4 full and 2 half baths. On the south end of the house is a 24'x48' garage with concrete floors, and four overhead electrically operated aluminum doors. There is a 30'x49' concrete apron in front of the garage. On the north end of the house is a 70'x36' attached private pool/guest house. The amenities are too many to list, but this home is truly special.

1615 Fulton Ave, Hannibal, 63401 3 Beds 1 Bath | $22,500 | Single Family Residence | 960 Square Feet | Built in 1912

With prices on building materials returning close to previous costs, this home would be ideal for the family who wants to make it their own. Also a perfect investment property! From its comfortably sized rooms, large eat-in kitchen and a little TLC, this could be a perfect home. A small concrete shed sits at the back corner of the cozy yard.

355 S Walnut St, Hull, 62343 4 Beds 2 Baths | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,893 Square Feet | Built in 1930

This stunning home makes an impact from the minute you lay eyes on it. Four bed, two bath home located in Hull, IL. This home has a spacious 2893 Sq.Ft. When entering the house, you will walk into a light-filled sunroom. Off the sunroom is the front foyer. Beautiful original hardwood floors in the foyer. This home features gorgeous interior millwork, including crown molding, column surrounds, and door casings throughout the house. Nice sized kitchen with lots of cabinets and an island with a cooktop. A bonus in the kitchen is a beautiful fireplace. On the outside of the house is an attached carport, barn, and storage shed.There's a sense of history in this beautifully appointed home. See for yourself!

1918 Broadway, Hannibal, 63401 3 Beds 1 Bath | $75,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,183 Square Feet | Built in 1890

This modest, but spacious home has a 2-car garage! Sliding door from kitchen leads to covered patio. Laundry room is located just off the kitchen. 3 bedrooms (Non-conforming because have to walk through one bedroom to get to another or to access bathroom.) Separate dining room. Windows were replaced in recent years. New water heater in 2021 & NEW ROOF June, 2021! Easy alley access to drive in the garage. Corner lot. Handy location.

