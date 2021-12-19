ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
House-hunt Mineral Wells: What’s on the market

(MINERAL WELLS, TX) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Mineral Wells area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

Widely considered a strong investment, a house offers not only a place to call home, but potentially a source of financial stability for years to call home.

Take a look at these Mineral Wells listings:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SgdVh_0dR63ace00

130 E Sturdivant Road, Mineral Wells, 76067

3 Beds 2 Baths | $184,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,398 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Outside the city limits, still close to town and shopping. Cozy living area. Large eat-in kitchen with a secondary walk-in pantry or storage Room. Large fenced backyard with a beautiful pecan tree. Huge oaks in the front yard. Large corner lot. 2 storage buildings. Perfect home for you or as an investment! This home boasts a bonus room that could be a 4th bedroom or office could be office or bedroom or a den. Large back yard and easy access to schools and shopping.

For open house information, contact Marty Logan, SOURCE 1 REAL ESTATE - Mineral Wells at 940-325-9144

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14697585)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YosSo_0dR63ace00

153 Fox Road, Weatherford, 76088

2 Beds 3 Baths | $425,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,519 Square Feet | Built in 2002

The iconic Roughwood Studios is now available. This distinctive landmark offers numerous possibilities. As the property sits now, it is ideal for a studio engineers or producers, but can easily be transformed into any number of potential investment opportunities. The residence on the second level is elevated in design and provides open space for entertaining on-site guests visiting the property. The view from the second story floor to ceiling window in the kitchen gives way to stunning sunset views.

For open house information, contact Zeke Dorr, Compass RE Texas, LLC at 214-814-8100

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14516003)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Eqwcs_0dR63ace00

28 Cliff Drive, Mineral Wells, 76067

3 Beds 2 Baths | $675,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,352 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Breathtaking views from this beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath executive home located on a quiet cul-de-sac in the established Bluffview Estates. The home has 4352 sf of living space including two living areas, two fireplaces, formal dinning, split bedrooms, vaulted ceilings, metal covered shank shingles, air-conditioned sun room, office study, large kitchen with double ovens, oversized garage, three separate AC units, plantation shutters, porte-cochere, manicured landscaping, and a workshop shed. There are some very unique qualities that you will need to see to appreciate.

For open house information, contact David Bourquin, BOURQUIN REALTY at 940-329-5070

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-13713697)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nYTJ0_0dR63ace00

800 Brazos Rock, Millsap, 76066

3 Beds 2 Baths | $140,000 | Single Family Residence | 840 Square Feet | Built in 1990

PRIVATE AND TRANQUIL. If you are looking for a quite and peaceful weekend place or full time residence this unique property is it. 3 bedrooms and 2 baths with fresh paint and new flooring throughout. The 4 acres is perfect for a garden and livestock. Seller is giving $1000 allowance for appliances. Property is in 100 year floodplain.

For open house information, contact Mark Barnes, SOURCE 1 REAL ESTATE - Mineral Wells at 940-325-9144

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14678863)

See more property details

