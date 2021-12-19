House hunt Bainbridge: See what’s on the market now

(Bainbridge, GA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Bainbridge will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1003 Bluffton Dr, Bainbridge, 39817 3 Beds 2 Baths | $174,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,405 Square Feet | Built in 2021

New Construction! Another wonderful brand new home by Salem construction! Pictures are of identical home that has been completed. Get lots of space for your money with this split bedroom floor plan. Home features 9 ft ceilings and vaulted ceiling in the living and kitchen space that makes your home feel larger. This home is 1400 square feet and 3 bedroom 2 bath. This home will be complete before year end. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances and white cabinets. master bath has double vanity and generous linen closet as well a a walk-in closet . Easy drive to Tallahassee, Call to see this one today!

809 Red Wine Drive, Bainbridge, 39817 3 Beds 2 Baths | $114,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,128 Square Feet | Built in 1990

Brick Home with Metal Roof - Nice Clean 3 Bedroom 1 1/2 Bath Home - 1128 sq. ft. Newly Painted - All Tile Flooring - Stove/Oven and Refrigerator Included - Built 1990 .25 acre

1000 Virginia Place, Bainbridge, 39819 3 Beds 2 Baths | $195,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,967 Square Feet | Built in 1959

This beautiful home is move-in ready and waiting for you! Light and bright, open floor plan is perfect for families, and the large bonus family room off the kitchen is the perfect spot for a fire and movie night. A large fenced backyard is great for pets and children, the corner lot is conveniently located near most everything in town while being in a quiet neighborhood. Don't miss this opportunity for a beautiful home in the heart of Bainbridge! Call an agent for your showing today.

115 Hickory St., Bainbridge, 39819 5 Beds 2 Baths | $132,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,432 Square Feet | Built in 2000

WOW!!!! THE SPACE!!! This five bedroom home is located on a quiet cut-de-sac street just steps from Lake Seminole. A boat landing is only about a mile away. The landing has fishing docks, rest rooms, grills, playgrounds and volleyball area. Enjoy enough space and room for the whole crew. There are two living areas so the grown ups and kids can have their own spaces. The kitchen is spacious and has tons of cabinets and an island for additional prep space. The master bedroom is large enough to have a separate sitting area. It also has an attached room that can be the 5th bedroom or a private office. The master bath features a large soaking tub, double vanity, a separate shower and a big walk-in closet. Cuddle up to the fireplace after a morning of duck hunting. Or spend the summers fishing the waters.There is a outdoor storage building. All this at a very affordable price. Call today for your private tour.

