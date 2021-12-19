ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belen, NM

Single-family homes for sale in Belen

Belen Times
Belen Times
 2 days ago

(BELEN, NM) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

Take a look at these Belen listings:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SDnMk_0dR63W2c00

816 Desi Loop, Belen, 87002

4 Beds 4 Baths | $449,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,945 Square Feet | Built in 2005

This lovely custom home sits high on the bluff and has views of the Manzano and Sandia Mountains. Home has a bright open floorplan with a large greatroom, dining room and study/home office with closet. Kitchen is highlighted by walkin pantry, builtin oven, microwave and gas cooktop. Spacious master bedroom with two walkin closets and bath with dual sink vanity, jetted tub and separate shower. Two bedrooms with jack and jill bath, on opposite side of home. Fourth bedroom has private bath could be used as second master, in-law quarters or guest bedroom. Backyard has large covered patio with views. Home has gated backyard access with room for RV, trailer, boat or other toys.

For open house information, contact Joe Schifani, Affordable Realty Services Inc at 505-889-4565

Copyright © 2021 Southwest MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAARNM-1005369)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MvJ3g_0dR63W2c00

189 Garcia Street, Belen, 87002

3 Beds 2 Baths | $130,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,228 Square Feet | Built in 1989

Come and see this cutie with an open floor plan. This home has been nicely maintained, roof is 2 years old and has new laminate wood flooring in the bedrooms.

For open house information, contact Melissa Pesina, Realty One of New Mexico at 505-883-9400

Copyright © 2021 Southwest MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAARNM-1004742)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ny8jI_0dR63W2c00

14 Santa Maria Road, Belen, 87002

3 Beds 2 Baths | $449,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,880 Square Feet | Built in 1989

Lovely pueblo style with vaulted T & G ceiling in the living room, some brick flooring, wood heat stove, island kitchen, custom oak cabinets throughout, cultured marble baths, LARGE garage. The acreage is set up for an equestrian training and boarding facility with 15+ pens (a few are covered) tack room and large arena. Space for an additional arena or pasture with access to concrete irrigation ditch.

For open house information, contact Caterina Platt, Evergreen Appraisal & Realty at 505-565-8444

Copyright © 2021 Southwest MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAARNM-1001805)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m023H_0dR63W2c00

1604 Arnold Palmer Loop, Rio Communities, 87002

3 Beds 2 Baths | $137,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,206 Square Feet | Built in 1991

Fantabulous 3 bedroom, 2 bath house with cozy living room, country kitchen and sunroom. Cathedral ceiling and window seat in living room. Kitchen has appliances and lovely cabinets with plenty of room for dining. Master suite has walk-in closet and tiled shower. Large sunroom plus covered patio. The property may qualify for Seller Financing (Vendee). Sold AS-IS. Buyer has a 7 day inspection period upon receiving ratified contracts. If utilities are off due to property condition, Seller will not repair to facilitate inspections. No repairs will be considered based upon inspection reports. Buyer is responsible for their own title policy.

For open house information, contact Clarissa Chavez-Rivera, Gerald Chavez Realty Inc at 505-865-4671

Copyright © 2021 Southwest MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAARNM-1004045)

