House-hunt Cleveland: What’s on the market

110 Asa Dorsey Road, Cleveland, 30528 3 Beds 2 Baths | $375,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,259 Square Feet | Built in 2009

Beautiful Mountain Views from this 3BR/2BA home situated on 2 gentle acres. Interior features open floor concept, spacious living room, gas log fireplace and skylights. Kitchen offers granite countertops, pantry, abundance of cabinet space and dining area. Hardwood floors throughout with laminate flooring in bathrooms. Large master bedroom with skylights, walk in closet, double vanity and separate shower. Nice den with lots of windows. Exterior offers Hardi - plank siding, composition roof, detached building, 2 car garage with additional bay for workshop. Enjoy the majestic mountain views from the wrap around porch. An abundance of shrubbery, flowers and fruit trees. Garden area. Conveniently located. A must see!

532 Whippoorwill Way, Alto, 30510 4 Beds 3 Baths | $485,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,804 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Multiple offers received! BEAUTIFULLY maintained Ranch with a basement located in Apple Pie Ridge but NOT part of the HOA. Enjoy over 8 acres of privacy in this rural setting but still only 10 minutes to shopping centers. This home is on a level lot with lovely mountain views from the upper deck and lower over-sized patio. The main level has 3 full bedrooms and a large mudroom that could be used as an office. Large windows beautifully frame the landscaped front area of the property in the kitchen's breakfast room. On the lower level you have multiple options: a large bedroom, media room, in-law suite or rented out as there is a kitchen and private entrance with a large separate workshop/garage outside that could be for a tenant to have covered parking. This yard is lovingly landscaped with sod and an irrigation system. The back area of the property has gorgeous hardwoods to melt any stress away or you can walk over to the pretty 60 acre lake. Come see for yourself!

1458 Moccasin Gap Road, Lula, 30554 2 Beds 1 Bath | $235,000 | Single Family Residence | 960 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Amazing 100+ year old historic farmhouse on 5 acres just a short drive from Lake Lanier. Newly painted interior, luxury vinyl plank waterproof flooring and brand new carpet in bedrooms. Two bedroooms and one bathroom on main floor with large attic space ready to be finished for additional square footage. Easy access to I-85, HWY 365, and Lake Lanier, but worlds away for peaceful country living. There is even a small office space for working from home while you enjoy all the surrounding nature! Per town office, lot may be easily subdivided.

111 Brookside Place, Lula, 30554 4 Beds 3 Baths | $269,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,731 Square Feet | Built in 2018

Desirable Location - just minutes from 985/365! Quiet and peaceful community makes for easy living. Beautiful and well maintained craftsman home built in 2018 is MOVE IN READY! Relax and drink your morning coffee on the lovely rocking-chair front porch. Living room features vaulted ceilings and beautiful masonry/wood burning fireplace. Spacious kitchen with an abundance of counter & cabinet space. Kitchen is open to dining room with double full lite back doors leading to the deck. Kitchen features Frigidaire Stainless Steel appliance package. Upstairs you'll find the master suite - tray ceilings, walk-in closet, separate shower and spa-like tub. Two ample sized bedrooms share a full bathroom and complete the second floor. Lower level offers dedicated laundry room and guest/teen suite - walk-in closet, full bathroom and Backyard Access! This extremely functional home is waiting for you!

