ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Radford, VA

Top homes for sale in Radford

Radford Daily
Radford Daily
 2 days ago

(Radford, VA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Radford. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06KZnA_0dR63SVi00

1701 Wadsworth Street, Radford, 24141

4 Beds 2 Baths | $215,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,852 Square Feet | Built in 1925

Large 2 story house that is just waiting on those finishing touches to make it your own. Much of the original wood work in the house is still gleaming. The main level has a large living and dining room as well as a den. The bedrooms on the upper level are all good size. The yard is more than half an acre and is completely level. Enjoy the mature grape vines and apple tree. Don't worry about storage, the partial basement will be great for that as well as the storage building and one car garage. He home has a newer roof and replacement windows.

For open house information, contact Nancy Page, Page & Assoc. Real Estate at 540-392-9505

Copyright © 2021 New River Valley Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NRVMLSVA-412977)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16bXHA_0dR63SVi00

1315 Mud Pike Rd, Christiansburg, 24073

2 Beds 1 Bath | $115,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,035 Square Feet | Built in 1925

Come See this Unique Property Zoned both Commercial and Residential. Lots of Potential and Opportunity for Investors, Businesses or 1st Time Home Buyers. Prime Location in Close Proximity to I81, on a Level Corner Lot. Elementary School : ChristiansburgMiddle School : ChristiansburgHigh School : Christiansburg

For open house information, contact ERIC GILLIARD, LONG & FOSTER - BOTETOURT at 540-992-2064

Copyright © 2021 Roanoke Valley Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RVARVA-871066)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Tbb7g_0dR63SVi00

305 Arrowhead Trail, Christiansburg, 24073

3 Beds 2 Baths | $295,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,280 Square Feet | Built in 1990

This beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath Contemporary Christiansburg home provides both town living and a peaceful setting. Main level living at it's best with a cozy living room featuring an open floorplan, vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors and gas log fireplace. Large bay windows provide tons of natural light, but if you'd rather be outdoors then walk-out on the back deck and enjoy the private setting in your wooded back yard. Two car garage with plenty of storage and large paved driveway for plenty of parking. Separate den area downstairs with fireplace and walk-out to back yard. Well maintained, beautifully landscaped, nice updates. Conveniently located for easy access to 460 bypass, I-81, shopping and dining. Schedule your appointment today!

For open house information, contact Brad Taylor, RE/MAX 8 - Blacksburg at 540-552-8855

Copyright © 2021 New River Valley Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NRVMLSVA-413853)

See more property details

103 Ellett Drive Se, Christiansburg, 24073

3 Beds 2 Baths | $279,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,876 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Don't miss this beautiful well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Christiansburg town limits. This home is conveniently located and full of so much charm!! It has gorgeous wood floors and trim throughout, large windows for lots of light, a cozy front porch, large level yard, master bathroom addition, partial unfinished basement great for storage, and so much more. This one will go quick, call for your appointment today!

For open house information, contact Jamie Criner, GRAVITY Real Estate Group, Inc. at 540-739-3153

Copyright © 2021 New River Valley Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NRVMLSVA-413716)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Biden to deliver free tests to battle surging Omicron

WASHINGTON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday more federal vaccination and testing sites to tackle a surge in COVID-19 driven by the Omicron variant, and said 500 million free at-home rapid tests will be available to Americans starting in January. Biden offered both a warning...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Christiansburg, VA
City
Blacksburg, VA
Local
Virginia Business
City
Radford, VA
Local
Virginia Real Estate
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Taylor
NBC News

FDA approves first injectable HIV prevention drug

The Food and Drug Administration has approved the first long-acting injectable medication for use as pre-exposure prevention, or PrEP, against HIV, the agency announced Monday. Apretude, the new drug, is an injectable given every two months as an alternative to HIV prevention pills, like Truvada and Descovy, which have been...
HEALTH
Radford Daily

Radford Daily

Radford, VA
132
Followers
528
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

With Radford Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy