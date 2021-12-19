Urban living in Buffalo without a mansion? Townhomes for sale now

(BUFFALO, MN) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Buffalo’s vibrant urban living than a townhouse- and no better way to try one on for size than browsing these listings and selecting one or more to tour.

Contrary to the perceptions of some, townhouses also often provide a strong value compared to traditional homes. When compared in a given neighborhood, townhomes have been shown to often be more affordable than standalone homes - and with smaller lot sizes their property taxes can also be lower than conventional homes, while their HOA fees can be lower than condos.

If you’ve been considering a townhome in Buffalo, take a look at these listings from our classifieds:

1406 Carl Way, Buffalo, 55313 3 Beds 3 Baths | $299,900 | Townhouse | 2,140 Square Feet | Built in 2017

If you love the idea of townhome living with no shared walls then this is the perfect place for you. Let the association do your yard work, snow plowing and sprinkler blowout. Enjoy all the privacy that this townhouse has to offer including your own yard with a very large patio off the backyard. Enjoy the walking trails and Lake Pulaski. Close to Buffalo Middle School and Buffalo High School. Master suite with private master bath and walk in closet. Open floor concept with lots of natural light, main level laundry, lots of storage. Stainless steel appliances, neutral colors, granite countertops, electric fireplace in living room. What would you do with this space to make it your own?

148 Jerry Liefert Drive, Monticello, 55362 2 Beds 1 Bath | $249,900 | Townhouse | 1,128 Square Feet | Built in 1985

Welcome to one level living on Monticello Country Cub golf course! Home has two bedrooms, large sunroom, new walk-in shower, and LVP. Walking trails close by, golf cart path behind home and a HOA managed by the homeowners!

6966 91St Street Ne, Monticello, 55362 3 Beds 2 Baths | $210,000 | Townhouse | 1,366 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Awesome 3 bedroom 2 bath townhouse with private master suite. Easy access to I 94, Hwy 10 and North Star Train. Shopping and parks nearby. No neighbors behind.

13812 Dahlia Drive, Rogers, 55374 2 Beds 2 Baths | $210,000 | Townhouse | 1,278 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Location location. Right in the heart of Rogers sits this end unit townhome. Large Kitchen with tile floor! Enjoy your new living area with vaulted ceilings and a gas fireplace 2 Bedrooms on the upper level, the master boasts a large walk in closet, With in walking distance to Hassan Elementary, Lynch Park, and Sunnyside Park. Quick closing possible- schedule your showing today!

