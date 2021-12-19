Check out these homes on the Elko market now

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 2 days ago

(Elko, NV) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Elko. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aZDWj_0dR63QkG00

1027 Amber Way, Elko, 89801

4 Beds 2 Baths | $482,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,287 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Model: The Hawthorne Status - Permitted. Buyers may choose colors. The estimated Close of Escrow date is TBD. Price includes water softener, water filter, and reverses osmosis system. Standard features: Granite countertops, soft close cabinets, and drawers, tile floors in the kitchen, laundry and baths, vaulted ceiling, central air, all stainless-steel appliances including microwave, dishwasher, electric smooth top range, and refrigerator. Up to $1000 to be paid in closing costs by preferred lender. Photos are for illustration purposes only. The annual fee for Road maintenance is TBD (see Road Maintenance Agreement in Associated Docs.) ON HOLD UNTIL JANUARY 5, 2022.

For open house information, contact Victoria Blair, Coldwell Banker Excel at 775-738-4078

Copyright © 2021 Elko County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ECARNV-3621000)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09W8eZ_0dR63QkG00

3102 Newcastle Circle, Elko, 89801

4 Beds 2 Baths | $439,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,938 Square Feet | Built in 2021

The Waterford Model. Be one of the first to buy a home in Bailey Homes newest Subdivision! All of the HIGH QUALITY construction standards this builder is known for. This 4 bedroom 2 bath home sits on a corner lot with easy access off of Celtic Way close to the most popular shopping areas and amenities in Elko. Spacious great room with electric fireplace. Kitchen includes large island, walk in pantry and upgraded appliance package with double ovens. Master Suite includes oversized closet and attached bathroom with separate tiled shower stall, jetted tub and double sinks. Home is MOVE IN READY. Annual Taxes are estimated Buyer to verify.

For open house information, contact Elizabeth Baumann, Coldwell Banker Excel at 775-738-4078

Copyright © 2021 Elko County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ECARNV-3620849)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PgbGI_0dR63QkG00

630 Glenwild Drive, Elko, 89801

4 Beds 2 Baths | $609,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,141 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Model: The Spring Creek II Status - Permitted. Buyers may choose colors and options prior to 10/15/2021. Price includes water softener, water filter and reverse osmosis system. Standard features: Granite counter tops, soft close cabinets and drawers, tile floors in the kitchen, laundry and baths, vaulted ceiling, central air, all stainless steel appliances including: microwave, dishwasher, electric smooth top range, double wall oven and refrigerator. Up to $1000 to be paid in closing costs by preferred lender. Photos are for illustration purposes only. The annual fee for Road maintenance is TBD. (see Road Maintenance Agreement in Associated Docs.)

For open house information, contact Victoria Blair, Coldwell Banker Excel at 775-738-4078

Copyright © 2021 Elko County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ECARNV-3620922)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hVS76_0dR63QkG00

1949 Elkhorn Circle, Elko, 89801

4 Beds 2 Baths | $412,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,900 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Model: The Yerington Status - Foundation Stage Buyer may choose colors up to 10/22/21. The estimated Close of Escrow date is 1/10/22. Standard features: Granite countertops, soft close cabinets and drawers, tile floors in the kitchen, laundry and baths, vaulted ceiling, central air, all stainless-steel appliances including: microwave, dishwasher, electric smooth top range, and refrigerator. Builder to pay up to $2,000 toward buyers closing costs. Up to $1,000 to be paid in closing costs by preferred lender. Photos are for illustration purposes only.

For open house information, contact Victoria Blair, Coldwell Banker Excel at 775-738-4078

Copyright © 2021 Elko County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ECARNV-3620921)

