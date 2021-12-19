Check out these homes on the East Liverpool market now

(East Liverpool, OH) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in East Liverpool will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

980 Kibler Rd, New Waterford, 44445 3 Beds 1 Bath | $190,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,196 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Looking for a fixer upper in a country setting with over 8 plus acres of land then you have found the right home. Sitting back off the road this home features 3 bedrooms, 2 car garage, huge 4sided pole Barn an additional tool shed/small barn and plenty more. This home has plenty of potential and can be fixed up really nice with the right buyer. This home is being sold as IS and the seller has already made some repairs. So if your a handy man with a vision and have a use for plenty of land then don't wait, schedule a showing today.

47336 Bell School Rd, East Liverpool, 43920 2 Beds 1 Bath | $155,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,144 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Brick Ranch Home in a Great Location! This home is located 1 mile from Beaver Creek State Park, 1.5 miles from Beaver Local School, and 2 miles from Beaver Creek Meadows Golf Course. The home has a large living room featuring a brick fireplace that has a wood burner insert. The eat-in kitchen and dining room have a glass door leading to a covered back patio enclosed by a brick half-wall. Also on the first floor are two bedrooms, the laundry, and a full bathroom with a walk-in shower. The attached two-car garage has access to the home and two automatic door openers. The full basement is unfinished. The bottom of the driveway is scheduled to be paved.

148 Beechwood St, East Liverpool, 43920 3 Beds 1 Bath | $47,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,144 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Great opportunity for investors or if you're looking to remodel a home. 3 Bed 1 Full Bath. In need of TLC and has 2 car garage in the back with an apartment upstairs of garage. Apartment has shared water with house but has its own furnace. All appliances go with current owners. Property being sold As Is

910 Crestview Dr, East Liverpool, 43920 2 Beds 1 Bath | $89,900 | Single Family Residence | 769 Square Feet | Built in 1930

This cozy two-bedroom home has vintage charm and numerous updates including new waterproof flooring throughout and central air conditioning. Located in Liverpool Township this nearly ½ acre lot has plenty of space for gardening or outdoor entertaining. Enjoy downsizing, or your first home, in this beautiful neighborhood!

