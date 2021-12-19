House-hunt Alexandria: What’s on the market

(ALEXANDRIA, MN) Looking for a house in Alexandria? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

3510 County Road 5 Ne, Alexandria, 56308 4 Beds 3 Baths | $570,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,944 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Elbow room inside and out!! Over 5-acres of land adjoining the Miltona Golf Course. This is a dream property centrally located between some of the county's best fishing and recreational lakes. Two separate dwellings along with two separate pole buildings. Spacious owner’s suite with walk-through closet, three bedrooms on the main level. Multiple living spaces for indoor and outdoor entertaining. Two large shops, one heated and insulated for all the winter projects or to run your business, the options are endless. Utilize the second dwelling (patio home) for rental income, a mother-in-law suite, or your favorite hobby!! No detail has been overlooked, this is a perfectly presented property from top to bottom!

1114 Ridgeway Drive Sw, Alexandria, 56308 5 Beds 3 Baths | $439,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,284 Square Feet | Built in 1971

On the shores of Lake Winona. You are going to love this home from the moment you say hello! The covered front porch will welcome you and your guests for years to come! West of Broadway, Lincoln elementary, close to parks, retail medical and more! Beautiful 5 bedroom, 3 bath, 3 car oversized garage, walk out lower level. Live in town, take in the beautiful views with all of the local conveniences . Excitingly new finishing's through out. Wall to wall spaciousness and windows bring the outside in. Open floor plan, quartz counter tops, new custom cabinetry, new center island, custom railing, and the 3 season porch will be the heart of this home and it over looks the lake. New deck and landscaping including the rip rap lakeshore. No detail left undone -- this home is ready for your future! New roof, new flooring, new lighting, new bathrooms the list goes on!! Over 3000+ finished square feet! Its all you need and more! In town lakeside living! Make this your "new to you" new home!!

4084 Donway Drive Ne, Alexandria, 56308 4 Beds 3 Baths | $499,995 | Single Family Residence | 3,884 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Come see this executive home seated just on the edge of the renowned Geneva Golf Club. This home comes featured with a gourmet kitchen, cherry cabinets and cherry wood work throughout the main floor, custom built-in's and gas fireplace. It has main floor living, master suite and a huge walk-in closet, wired for full home entertainment, mudroom and 4 season porch. This home has an open floor plan, panoramic views of the course, fully finished basement complete with Maple wood work, a huge family room and tons of storage. If you are looking to down size and spend your days on the course or looking for the perfect home to place your family, this home is sure to please and will check all the boxes from quality finishes, to custom cabinetry, to endless storage and garage space. Come view this one today, don't let it slip away.

2724 Queens Road Se, Alexandria, 56308 3 Beds 2 Baths | $134,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,566 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Great corner lot with fenced in backyard, one level living close to town, and open floor plan. Updates include new light fixtures, faucets and fresh paint! New dishwasher and new water softener this year. Build equity instead of paying rent!

