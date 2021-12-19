Check out these homes for sale in Hillsboro now

(Hillsboro, OH) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Hillsboro. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

516 East Street, Liberty Twp, 45133 3 Beds 1 Bath | $13,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,055 Square Feet | Built in 1901

Low priced home in Hillsboro in need of renovation. Home should sell quickly.

7076 St Rt 753, Paint Twp, 45133 3 Beds 2 Baths | $155,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,188 Square Feet | Built in None

Amazing, home on a spacious lot! This space is in move in condition, great finishes, large rooms with a terrific open floor plan! WELCOME HOME!

2336 Elmville Road, Brushcreek Twp, 45133 3 Beds 2 Baths | $400,000 | Farm | 3,016 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Attention: There are five parcels to this property. Four parcels are Pending. The parcel that is available is 39 acres, including the nice, modern home, with all the barns. This 39 acres, home, and all barns are listed at $400,000. This is a true bargain. Call today. The other parcels went fast!!

320 S High Street, Hillsboro, 45133 6 Beds 2 Baths | $70,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,345 Square Feet | Built in 1901

Investors dream ! This amazing home has over 2300 sq ft with 10 ft ceilings, natural woodwork, and so much potential. Offering a second entrance, updated furnace in 2016, roof was replaced in 2014. Come make this a dream home

