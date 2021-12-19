ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough, NC

Single-family homes for sale in Hillsborough

Hillsborough News Alert
 2 days ago

(HILLSBOROUGH, NC) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

Check out these listings from around the Hillsborough area:

703 Cherry Tree Drive, Mebane, 27302

3 Beds 2 Baths | $325,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,907 Square Feet | Built in 2016

OFFERS DUE 9 PM SAT. 11/13 ~ Welcome home to this perfect floor plan! Stylish 1-story living w/ add’l 2-story bonus. Light-filled bonus rm leads to large walk-in attic (potential to add add’l bath?). New LVT flooring throughout the entire downstairs + bonus rm. Kitchen features SS appliances, granite counters, tons of storage, center island/bar. Natural gas = Living rm FP + tankless wtr htr. Back deck leads to 6 ft privacy fenced yard. Neighborhood playground + low HOA. Less than 2 miles to shopping, restaurants, I-40/85 access.

For open house information, contact Natalie & Co Real Estate Consultants, LLC, Natalie & Co Real Estate Consultants, LLC at 919-357-7557

Copyright © 2021 Burlington Alamance Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BABORNC-121542)

Lot 1 Rockford Lane, Chapel Hill, 27516

5 Beds 4 Baths | $1,535,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,767 Square Feet | Built in 2022

Follow greener pastures 10 min to town + UNC back to nature in the quiet hamlet of Rockford. Proposed plan w gracefully composed flex spaces defined by simplicity+proportion+harmony. OR become Carol Ann Zinn’s muse as she listens & creates idyllic spaces just for you. Experience Zinn Design Build blue-chip craftsmanship w carefully curated luxe materials+vibe of hushed chic & lounge-y luxury. Almost 2.5 acres of wooded bliss surrounded by 11 lovely homesites + 40 conservation acres, Phill’s creek+2 ponds.

For open house information, contact Erika Buchholtz, Berkshire Hathaway HomeService at 888-778-2276

Copyright © 2021 Triangle MLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TRIANGLE-2417329)

2005 Wa Wa Avenue, Durham, 27707

3 Beds 2 Baths | $2,600,000 | Single Family Residence | 945 Square Feet | Built in 1966

This rare package of Durham rentals includes combination of multi-family & single-family, making a great initial portfolio or addition to existing portfolio. Package includes an 8-unit building (2107 Crosswind), duplex (2213 Chapel Hill) & 5 single-family homes (2109 Crosswind, 2005 Wa Wa, 2518 Glendale, 4126 Chaucer, 2708 S.Roxboro). Most interiors have been updated, but plenty of opportunity to add value & increase below-market rents. Fully leased, mostly M-M. Majority of units in popular Lakewood area.

For open house information, contact John Whaley, Frasher Whaley Realty Group at 919-794-3233

Copyright © 2021 Triangle MLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TRIANGLE-2423210)

424 Flat River Run, Hillsborough, 27278

4 Beds 3 Baths | $454,525 | Single Family Residence | 2,570 Square Feet | Built in 2021

The Landon Plan is the perfect home for entertaining! Downstairs you will find an open concept kitchen, dining and family in a large area! There is also downstairs guest room with a large closet! The kitchen includes kitchen includes white cabinets, tile backsplash & quartz countertops. Upstairs the large master bedroom includes a spa style bath with garden tub & walk in shower. The upstairs loft is perfect for a play area or homework station! Includes a New Home Warranty! Pictures are of a Model Home.

For open house information, contact Demetria Batchelor, D.R. Horton, Inc. at 919-460-2999

Copyright © 2021 Triangle MLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TRIANGLE-2420512)

