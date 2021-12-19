Take a look at these homes for sale in Ottawa

(Ottawa, IL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Ottawa will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

627 Cornell Street, Ottawa, 61350 3 Beds 2 Baths | $89,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,790 Square Feet | Built in 1900

3 bedroom, 1.1 bath, 2-story in South Ottawa. Features: Large Kitchen, Dining Room, Fireplace, Large Front Porch and enclosed rear Porch, Large Back Yard with Shed, Short drive to Downtown Ottawa, Illinois River and State Parks!

1605 Laharpe Street, Lasalle, 61301 3 Beds 1 Bath | $67,500 | Single Family Residence | 983 Square Feet | Built in 1914

This 2-3 bedroom home is ready to move in! Large eat-in kitchen has ample cabinetry and includes stove and refrigerator. Hardwood floors in living room and bedrooms. 3rd bedroom does not have a closet. Pull down stairs to large attic which can be used for expansion. Washer & dryer hookups off kitchen area. 1 car detached garage. Water heater and central air are 3 years old.

412 Adams Street, Ottawa, 61350 3 Beds 1 Bath | $119,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,262 Square Feet | Built in 1910

Cute & Cozy 3-4 Bedroom home Southside of Ottawa. Features new roof 2017 and furnace new 2020. Kitchen window and back bedroom/laundry room newer windows. Fenced yard in back and front porch to enjoy sunsets in the evening. All appliances stay including extra stove and freezer in basement. Currently rear main floor bedroom is used for a laundry room, otherwise 3 main floor bedrooms. Upper bedroom with additional storage room in upper level. Insulated garage door new a few years ago. Taxes reflect senior citizen exemption. Room sizes approximate and irregular in size, buyer to confirm sizes and sq. footage. Upper bedroom with orange carpeting is the storage room, no hvac vent to that room. Come see this home today.

530 Christie Street, Ottawa, 61350 3 Beds 2 Baths | $99,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,475 Square Feet | Built in None

3 bedroom 2 full bath home located on Ottawa's southside. New roof(July 2021) on both house and garage, Furnace(2 years old), AC(1 year old) and water heater(5 years old). Full bath and laundry on main level. Fenced in back yard. All dimensions are approximate.

