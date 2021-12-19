ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blythe, CA

Single-family homes for sale in Blythe

Blythe Updates
Blythe Updates
 2 days ago

(BLYTHE, CA) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

Take a look at these Blythe listings:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PgoQ2_0dR63Ivg00

298 N Acacia Street, Blythe, 92225

3 Beds 2 Baths | $114,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,303 Square Feet | Built in 1942

Great potential for home owner or investor. this 3 bedroom home has lots of room and an extra large lot. Not only do you have a 2 car garage but also includes RV parking. Call today before it's gone!

For open house information, contact John Osborne, Osborne Realty at 760-921-2121

Copyright © 2021 California Desert Association of REALTORS&#174;, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CDARCA-219063628)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QH6NT_0dR63Ivg00

2133 Riviera Drive Drive, Blythe, 92225

3 Beds 2 Baths | $329,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,500 Square Feet | Built in 2005

CLOSE TO THE RIVER-LOW HOA FEES ($120 PER YEAR) WHICH PROVIDES ACCESS TO THE BOAT RAMP. Detached garage with room for all your toys. Large yard perfect for entertaining.. Beautiful inside with large open floorplan.

For open house information, contact Natalie P Cardenas, Osborne Realty at 760-921-2121

Copyright © 2021 California Desert Association of REALTORS&#174;, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CDARCA-219069216)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Biden to deliver free tests to battle surging Omicron

WASHINGTON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday more federal vaccination and testing sites to tackle a surge in COVID-19 driven by the Omicron variant, and said 500 million free at-home rapid tests will be available to Americans starting in January. Biden offered both a warning...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
City
Blythe, CA
Blythe, CA
Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Osborne
NBC News

FDA approves first injectable HIV prevention drug

The Food and Drug Administration has approved the first long-acting injectable medication for use as pre-exposure prevention, or PrEP, against HIV, the agency announced Monday. Apretude, the new drug, is an injectable given every two months as an alternative to HIV prevention pills, like Truvada and Descovy, which have been...
HEALTH
Blythe Updates

Blythe Updates

Blythe, CA
66
Followers
435
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Blythe Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy