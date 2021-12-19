Take a look at these homes on the Campbellsville market now

(Campbellsville, KY) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Campbellsville than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

2785 Howardstown Rd, Raywick, 40060 5 Beds 4 Baths | $899,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,386 Square Feet | Built in 2010

You won't find a nicer place than this property!!! This secluded property has gated access, a long driveway back to an absolutely stunning home, large workshop, barn, sheds, ponds, wooded hunting or recreation ground and much more. Lets start with the stunning home: with over 5500 square feet of total space in the home you will have no problem finding room to spread out. The homes focal point is the awesome Master bedroom suite that is huge with a large walk-in closet and super full bath(walk-in shower and separate tub). Also, you will find a well laid out kitchen(great cabinets and counter space), beautiful living room with a wood fireplace, dining room, bedroom/office ,laundry room, a breakfast nook and a half bath all on the main floor. Upstairs you will find three additional bedrooms and a nice full bath. Lets not forget about the spectacular basement that has a phenomenal bar/kitchen area, lounging area, bonus room(used as a recreation room), full bath and large storage area. All of this is located in the breath taking brick home. Outside the home you will be graced by the beauty of the Kentucky countryside as you sit under your pavilion, in your pool or under your covered porch. For the worker in you there is massive 40x72 shop, super nice two car garage with a covered porch, good fence, barn, sheds, great hunting, recreation ground and river frontage. This forever property is ready for its new owner. Don't wait to see this one!!!

78 Country View Court, Campbellsville, 42718 3 Beds 1 Bath | $115,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,080 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Three bedroom, 1 bath brick home with one car garage located just outside the city limits in Campbellsville. This lovely home features a recently remodeled kitchen complete with gas range, beautiful maple cabinets and built-in corner hutch. Hardwood floors are beneath the carpeted family room and bedrooms. Outside features a concrete drive and sidewalk, well landscaped yard and flower boxes adorning the windows, garden spot and covered back porch overlooking the .38 acre lot. This home is in immaculate condition. It has been well loved and cared for by the family for 60 years. It can now be yours to love for many more.

106 Sherwood Park, Campbellsville, 42718 3 Beds 3 Baths | $279,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,040 Square Feet | Built in 1974

2224 Greensburg Road, Campbellsville, 42718 5 Beds 3 Baths | $224,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,868 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Updated Farm house setting on appx 2 acres. There is an open living/dining area with a gas fireplace, kitchen with gas range, bedroom, full bathroom and sunroom on the main level. Upstairs you will find 2 bedrooms and a full bathroom. The basement has a 2nd living area, including a kitchen, 2 bedrooms, a den, and a full bath. Most of the basement has been completed by current owner, they also added central air to the main level and basement. The patio area is ready to entertain and there are back doors from the main level as well as the basement. The detached garage has electric and a concrete floor. There is room for your hobbies, room for the mower, and more. The barn provides storage space, and the lower level of the barn has stalls for your animals, and access to a turn out fenced area for them. Make an appointment to view this in person. Motivated seller!

