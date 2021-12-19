Check out these homes on the Crescent City market now

(Crescent City, CA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Crescent City will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

1701 Carole, Crescent City, 95531 2 Beds 2 Baths | $399,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,732 Square Feet | Built in 1982

This beautiful sun lit home is situated on one peaceful acre. Located in a great neighborhood, this home is a gardeners paradise. Gorgeous high vaulted ceilings greet you as you walk in and make your way to its spacious kitchen with lots of storage. Enjoy the large jet tub in the master or take advantage of the charming expansive deck, great for entertaining. This home not only has 3 water heaters, but also a greenhouse, 720 sqft shop with bathroom, Carport, and 2 Full RV hookups. See Virtual Tour.

460 Darby, Crescent City, 95531 4 Beds 2 Baths | $380,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,067 Square Feet | Built in 1945

Super cute 4 bedroom 2 bath home sold with 2 additional adjacent partials. This home has an open concept with a huge living space, and kitchen. The custom kitchen has lots of storage space, a bar and a beautiful island with butcher block built in. Enjoy its classic claw tub or its enormous Master Suite. Theres lots of space for animals, gardening and a seasonal creek that runs through the property. From the living room you can make your way to it's large cellar which leads you to its shop. See Virtual Tour.

212 Olive Street, Crescent City, 95531 3 Beds 1 Bath | $270,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,279 Square Feet | Built in 1962

Great starter home. 3 bedroom, 1 bath with a large living room and family room.

150 Olivine, Crescent City, 95531 2 Beds 1 Bath | $189,000 | Single Family Residence | 896 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Rural setting in a quiet neighborhood. Just minutes from town. Large yard with open usable space. Home sits on .44 of an acre. There's 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom with attached single car garage and laundry off the back. Lots of potential to make this home your own. As-Is condition.

