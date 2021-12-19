ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheridan, WY

Homes for sale in Sheridan: New listings

 2 days ago

(SHERIDAN, WY) Looking for a house in Sheridan? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

If you’re Sheridan-curious, take a look at these listings today:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NY7PM_0dR63EOm00

1007 S Main Street, Sheridan, 82801

3 Beds 1 Bath | $235,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,444 Square Feet | Built in 1915

Roll up your sleeves and pull out the tools. This fixer upper near downtown Sheridan has good bones but needs some love. The seller will escrow for a new roof per the bid in documents AND give $4000 at closing for a new furnace. Seller replaced the electrical panel and attic wiring as well as the gas line and sewer line. The rest is up to you! The home is sold ''as is''. Zoned R-2 for possible multifamily. A rare opportunity to earn your equity and finish the home to meet your personal vision.

For open house information, contact Marie Lowe, CENTURY 21 BHJ Realty, Inc. at 307-672-5838

(ID: realtor---3yd-SCBBRWY-21-1277)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BJ3x1_0dR63EOm00

1231 W 15Th Street, Sheridan, 82801

3 Beds 2 Baths | $95,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,731 Square Feet | Built in 1964

Make this a home again or start over.Good location with mature trees in county limits. This is a project but has potential for the right buyer. Property not eligible for financing-cash only and is being sold as.

For open house information, contact Megan L Powers, CENTURY 21 BHJ Realty, Inc. at 307-672-5838

(ID: realtor---3yd-SCBBRWY-21-703)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CdnJn_0dR63EOm00

1815 Highland Avenue, Sheridan, 82801

4 Beds 2 Baths | $385,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,912 Square Feet | Built in 2020

Let's talk about the advantages of buying a home that is basically new! One year in means this like- new, 4 bedroom, 2 bath ranch style home on a full walkout basement COULD be a 5 bed, 3 bath when you're done. You can skip the muddy, lacking-landscape phase. You can skip the phase of ''we need to frame the basement, the yard needs fenced, and the MUST have window treatments today!'' You don't even have to sweat converting the balcony into a deck with STAIRS to your backyard ... WHY do contractors do that? There is however a little left for your inspiration ... the basement is framed-in and 80% sheetrocked with a spacious family room, two more bedrooms, and stubbed out for another bathroom!

For open house information, contact Shauna Hernandez, Summit Realty Group Inc. at 307-751-8912

(ID: realtor---3yd-SCBBRWY-21-1269)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e64kH_0dR63EOm00

408 S Tschirgi Street, Sheridan, 82801

3 Beds 3 Baths | $340,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,728 Square Feet | Built in 1908

Charming 3 bed 3 bath recently renovated property in one of the most sought-after areas near downtown Sheridan. This Residence Hill home checks all the boxes. Large master bedroom with brand new bathroom, newer roof, new front deck, and alley access to the detached 500 sq ft shop with loft, all within walking distance to everything downtown Sheridan has to offer. This one won't last long!

For open house information, contact Joe Steger, CENTURY 21 BHJ Realty, Inc. at 307-672-5838

(ID: realtor---3yd-SCBBRWY-21-1241)

