Take a look at these homes for sale in West Plains

(West Plains, MO) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in West Plains. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

301 South Arkansas Street, West Plains, 65775 3 Beds 2 Baths | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,232 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Completely renovated! Move in ready home!! Home has been gutted to the studs and the interior has been upgraded and replaced with all modern upgrades and stylish fixtures. Kitchen has new modern soft close cabinets, new countertops, and a farm sink. The exterior of the home has a new roof and gutters, new back porch, new windows, and a new HVAC system. The interior also has new floors, electrical, sheet rock, and bathroom fixtures. Home is conveniently located in down town West Plains within walking distance to the MSU campus and the City Square. Home comes with 1 year home warranty! Call today to schedule your private showing! *house to the left is also being renovated.

8859 Private Road 6307, West Plains, 65775 3 Beds 2 Baths | $199,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,296 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Enjoy country living minutes from town in this brand new quality built home in a great neighborhood! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is situated on just over and acre minutes from town. Home features an open floor plan with split bedrooms. The nice sized master bedroom with big walk in closet is on one end with 2 bedrooms and the hall bath at the other end, open living dining room and kitchen are in the center with a slider opening out to the patio area and back yard. 2 car attached garage and poured concrete pad allow plenty of parking.

813 Webster Avenue, West Plains, 65775 2 Beds 1 Bath | $89,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,383 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Beautiful home on a large lot with a detached garage and LOOK at the Fall colors! Renovations began on this beautiful 2 bed, 1 bath home but were not finished. Home is being sold ''as is'' with many of the materials included. Original hardwood floors, wide trim, and taller ceilings make it so nostalgic! The photos are recent and show the current condition of the home. It won't take too much to finish this one! Priced to sell!

901 West 1St Street, West Plains, 65775 2 Beds 1 Bath | $76,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,872 Square Feet | Built in 1942

2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Cottage on large corner lot in West Plains, MO - Central Heat & Air - Floored attic for extra storage or possible additional bedroom - Enclosed rear porch - Vinyl Tilt Windows - Vinyl Siding - Beautiful Shade Trees - Great location in walking distance to Missouri State University and Boys & Girls Club - Would make a fantastic addition to your investment portfolio!

