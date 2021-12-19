Single-family homes for sale in Gainesville

(GAINESVILLE, TX) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Gainesville area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

1408 Jean Street, Gainesville, 76240 4 Beds 2 Baths | $249,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,885 Square Feet | Built in 2022

Brand New Construction, it's already underway and it will be ready by the middle of February 2022. The photos are from another property that was sold already, but this one is the same plan with a few small changes on the shower heads. Land Survey and the Building plans are available on Transaction Desk. Buyer is gonna need to buy a new survey with house on it.

1302 Lynwood Street, Gainesville, 76240 3 Beds 2 Baths | $197,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,106 Square Feet | Built in 1960

*MUST SEE* Warm & Cozy, 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage, Brick House is waiting for you to call HOME. NOt A FIXER UPPER!! Move in READY. Pergo XP wood laminate flooring throughout the home with newly tiled bathroom floors. Gas & Electric Utilities. Property is well maintained, landscaped with solid St. Augustine grass in front and back lawn, and covered patio on back of house. This is a very clean and solid home for a small family. NO owner finance or lease options. THIS HOUSE WILL NOT LAST LONG! Short walk to shops, churches & Gainesville's cherished Home Grown Hero Walking Trail. Just a few miles from parks, lakes and Winstar World Casino in Oklahoma.

1024 E Garnett Street, Gainesville, 76240 3 Beds 1 Bath | $110,000 | Single Family Residence | 984 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Price Reduced!!! Cute starter home, 3 br 1 bath, huge back yard with lots of room. Central heat and air! Must see, this will go fast!

1314 E California Street, Gainesville, 76240 3 Beds 3 Baths | $375,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,826 Square Feet | Built in 1928

Beautiful tudor home with incredible history. Originally built in 1898. Complete redo in 1928 with central air & heat, Belgian stain glass windows, imported chestnut wood from England. Entertainment home with media room, high ceilings. lots of room for guests and social get-togethers. Kitchen is updated and spacious. Beautiful view from breakfast nook area into large backyard with magnolia tree over 75 years old. This property is a must see. With a little TLC, it can be the historic type home people will envy.

