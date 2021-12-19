ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood, MS

House hunt Greenwood: See what’s on the market now

Greenwood News Beat
Greenwood News Beat
 2 days ago

(Greenwood, MS) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Greenwood will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

500 East Wilson Street, Greenwood, 38930

4 Beds 2 Baths | $185,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,230 Square Feet | Built in 1963

This is a rare opportunity in north east Greenwood! Enjoy extra income or just extra space, with this spacious 3 bedroom home with formal living and dining, large den, study, swimming pool and and attached 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath apartment with 996 s.f., , 312 s.f. covered porch, and 2 storage buildings. With a little updating you can have your dream home on a beautiful corner lot.

205 Riverside Drive, Greenwood, 38930

4 Beds 2 Baths | $193,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,225 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Renovated cottage with lots of light, beautiful hardwood floors, chic lighting fixtures, updated kitchen and baths, wood burning fireplace with gas starter, and huge utility room. 4th bedroom would make a nice study and connects with beautiful bedroom which was added 2018. Enjoy the outdoors from the screened porch or in the large fenced backyard.

1206 Poplar Street, Greenwood, 38930

3 Beds 3 Baths | $315,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,500 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Master Suite totally updated w/stained glass in master bath. Hardwood floors, fireplace in living room & master bedroom. Mster Bedroom can also double as gameroom/family room

126 Mcgehee, Greenwood, 38930

2 Beds 2 Baths | $28,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,064 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Nice updated home on the corner of McGehee and Roosevelt, this home has 2-3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, a huge kitchen, bonus area and single carport. It's on 2 lots so there's plenty of space for a garden or for the kids to play. Worth a look for sure!

