House hunt Greenwood: See what’s on the market now
This is a rare opportunity in north east Greenwood! Enjoy extra income or just extra space, with this spacious 3 bedroom home with formal living and dining, large den, study, swimming pool and and attached 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath apartment with 996 s.f., , 312 s.f. covered porch, and 2 storage buildings. With a little updating you can have your dream home on a beautiful corner lot.
For open house information, contact Pam Powers, Powers Properties at 662-374-4428
Renovated cottage with lots of light, beautiful hardwood floors, chic lighting fixtures, updated kitchen and baths, wood burning fireplace with gas starter, and huge utility room. 4th bedroom would make a nice study and connects with beautiful bedroom which was added 2018. Enjoy the outdoors from the screened porch or in the large fenced backyard.
For open house information, contact Pam Powers, Powers Properties at 662-374-4428
Master Suite totally updated w/stained glass in master bath. Hardwood floors, fireplace in living room & master bedroom. Mster Bedroom can also double as gameroom/family room
For open house information, contact Tish Goodman, Bowie Realty at 662-455-9333
Nice updated home on the corner of McGehee and Roosevelt, this home has 2-3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, a huge kitchen, bonus area and single carport. It's on 2 lots so there's plenty of space for a garden or for the kids to play. Worth a look for sure!
For open house information, contact Tish Goodman, Bowie Realty at 662-455-9333
