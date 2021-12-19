Take a look at these homes on the market in Keene

(Keene, NH) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Keene will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

26 Venable Road, Harrisville, 03450 3 Beds 2 Baths | $465,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,080 Square Feet | Built in 2015

Situated on 5.1 mostly wooded acres in historic Harrisville, NH this charming country cape offers mountain-lake living at its finest. Just minutes to shopping, 5 beautiful lakes, town beach, boating, hiking trails, multiple ski areas and internationally recognized cross country ski trails at the Dublin School. This custom built home offers open concept living, first floor master suite with bath, loft bedroom or den overlooking the living room, hardwood floors, cathedral ceilings, granite counters and stainless appliances. The basement has been re-modeled for a spacious 3rd bedroom and small office space which opens to an outdoor covered seating area. Cozy up by the wood stove in the living room or relax by your heated mini-plunge pool and have a beverage at the enclosed TiKi bar poolside. The outdoor open concept deck opens to a pea-stone beach area surrounded by boulders for your poolside deck entertainment. The covered front porch is always relaxing for morning coffee. The 2 car garage has oversized doors and an exterior RV electric hookup. This property is turnkey and the ultimate getaway or full time residence to be enjoyed by all.

7 Emerald Street, Keene, 03431 3 Beds 1 Bath | $249,900 | Condominium | 1,058 Square Feet | Built in 1880

LAST 2 BEDROOM UNIT! 8 new condominiums in the heart of downtown Keene! High ceiling, loft style condominiums built to a high standard with exposed brick walls and duct work. Just feet from Main Street, enjoy a modern lifestyle, walking distance to restaurants, theater, the COOP, rail trail, Keene State College, shopping and much more! All units are single floor with central air, large windows, modern kitchens and 2 designated parking spots. The building is secure, has elevator access and on-site laundry. There are Six 2 bedroom and two 3 bedroom units. Don’t miss this unique opportunity!

9 Chickadee Court, Keene, 03431 3 Beds 1 Bath | $84,900 | Mobile Home | 1,140 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Come home & relax in this one level manufactured home located in Tanglewood Park Co-op. Walk in to the updated open concept Kitchen/Dining area and spacious living room. The home features 3 bedrooms, 1 remodeled full bath with a 1/2 bath that can be finished off. Recently painted throughout the home along with new flooring & back porch. Close to shopping, restaurants & hospital. Park approval is required. Subject to Sellers finding suitable housing.

68 Diana Drive, Swanzey, 03446 2 Beds 2 Baths | $89,750 | Single Family Residence | 907 Square Feet | Built in 2019

This 2 bedroom, 2-year-old home known as the Golf Course to the locals, is immaculate inside and out. You walk into the living room that is open to the kitchen/dining. The master bedroom with large bath is on one end and the 2nd bedroom is in the other end, right next to the family bath. Stay nice and cool with the central AC. Outside you have a paved drive, outstanding grass yard and 2 new sheds on a bed of stone for easy maintenance. The entry is a small covered deck for two. They don't get any better than this.

