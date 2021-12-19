On the hunt for a home in Oxford? These houses are on the market

(Oxford, NC) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Oxford will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

506 E Andrews Avenue, Henderson, 27536 3 Beds 1 Bath | $60,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,328 Square Feet | Built in 1955

*** INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY *** Corner Lot. Easy to rent. Current tenants want to stay. Rented for $365/ month.

1751 Parker Lane, Henderson, 27536 4 Beds 4 Baths | $499,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,892 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Great neighborhood, move in ready, new roof, 2 new HVAC systems all new granite tops, all appliances new Must see this home. Large rooms, granite tops in laundry room, bonus room over garage with bath, Covered screen porch in rear with deep open yard. Concrete driveway replaced and much more. West Henderson location 5 minutes from I85, hospital and shopping. 35 to 40 minutes to Durham and Raleigh work areas.

221 Keeneland Drive, Oxford, 27565 3 Beds 2 Baths | $259,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,430 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Top of the hill with a great sunset! Original owner for this three bedroom 2 bath. Corner of the cul de sac. Well maintained and ready for you! Convenient to Oxford loop- 185 and RTP.

93 Castello Way, Clayton, 27537 4 Beds 4 Baths | $394,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,945 Square Feet | Built in 2016

Welcome home to this beautiful home in Tuscany! Home has open floor plan, beautiful hardwood floors, granite countertops, 4 generous bedrooms, 3 full baths and 1 half bath. Entertain friends in this beautiful living space or enjoy a cup of coffee while you relax in screened porch overlooking beautiful back yard! Schedule a showing today!

