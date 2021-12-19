Homes for sale in Athens: New listings

(ATHENS, TN) Looking for a house in Athens? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

1131 County Road 481, Englewood, 37329 3 Beds 3 Baths | $350,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,079 Square Feet | Built in 1979

INCOME PRODUCING!!! Breathtaking Views, Privacy and Nature Abound in this Cozy, Three Bedroom, Two and Half Bathroom Cabin that is Tucked Away on 7.5+/- Acres in the Tennessee Mountains and produces around $33,000 annually with Air BNB. You will be completely enamored by the floor to ceiling stack stone fireplace that contrasts against the warm wooden cathedral ceilings and walls. Then you have the view to enjoy out of the wall of windows that surrounds you and also provides warm natural lighting. Kitchen is directly off the Great Room with plenty of cabinet space and beautiful stainless appliances. Master Suite is on the main and Two Guest Bedrooms are upstairs. On the covered front porch hangs a swinging bed to relax or cozy up and listen to the breeze in the trees and read a book or listen to the crickets at night. A few of the many activities in the area are hiking on the local trails, canoeing, white water rafting, ziplining and horseback riding! Great for a weekend getaway or a permanent stay! Open House Monday, November 29th, 2021 from 10:00 A.M. to 3:00 P.M.!!!

For open house information, contact Teresa Young, RE/MAX Real Estate Professionals at 423-476-7300

4 Navajo Circle, Athens, 37303 4 Beds 2 Baths | $299,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,751 Square Feet | Built in 1963

BRICK BASEMENT RANCH in a charming neighborhood in Athens. This well maintained brick home is waiting for you to move in! The main level boasts 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The owners suite has it's own en suite bathroom with a walk in shower. The basement has an additional bedroom (4th bedroom) with it's own separate entrance. Perfect for a home office, craft room, extra guest area, man cave, music room, etc. Also in the basement is a large family room/rec room with a gas fireplace. This is where the family gathered for Christmas and Thanksgiving festivities! So many possibilities with the finished basement area(s). This home is a must see! The main level features a family den PLUS a formal living room. This cozy home was filled with love and laughter throughout the years. You will love the floorplan. Room enough for everyone to spread out and have some privacy. The two car carport allows you to pull up and park at the back door. So convenient with an arm full of groceries! The kitchen has the open concept feel that opens up into the family den. Sit and relax by the gas (natural) fireplace. Off of the den is a wood deck for enjoying your morning coffee, and listening to the birds. This property is surrounded by beautiful mature trees, including a Magnolia tree. There is a 10x26 work shop that is plumbed with electricity, a window AC unit, and an air compressor. New HVAC in Feb 2021. Seller believes the roof is approximately 8 years old and has the 30 year architectural shingles (per seller). New carpet in the den. Seller believes there might be hardwood floors underneath the carpet(s).

For open house information, contact Heidi Wallace, East Tennessee Properties, Llc at 423-453-5722

695 Pinhook Road, Calhoun, 37309 3 Beds 3 Baths | $599,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,088 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Have you been waiting for that perfect river front property?? Wait no more! This home is situated in a quiet, gated community. The neighborhood offers a private boat ramp and pond. Enjoy the two level dock for fishing or sunbathing. Sit on the back deck and listen to the sound of the river. Enjoy year round water. This home offers 3 large bedrooms with 2.5 baths. There is a large, finished bonus room above the garage. The unfinished basement offers room for lots of storage and a workshop. This home has tons of space for all your vehicles and any recreational vehicles you may have. Call today and book your appointment to see this home!!

For open house information, contact Jessica Owenby, Re/Max Experience at 423-790-3086

26 Ingleside Ave, Englewood, 37329 1 Bed 1 Bath | $39,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,015 Square Feet | Built in 1946

This Handyman's Dream ! This is the perfect location for you to garden or just enjoy nature. Contact your agent today! Property is being sold AS IS without warranties or repairs.

For open house information, contact LaShawna Brown, Southern Homes at 423-744-3515