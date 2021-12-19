ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homes for sale in Troy: New listings

Troy Daily
 2 days ago

(TROY, AL) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

Widely considered a strong investment, a house offers not only a place to call home, but potentially a source of financial stability for years to call home.

If you’re Troy-curious, take a look at these listings today:

9328 County Rd. 2290, Troy, 36035

4 Beds 4 Baths | $525,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,620 Square Feet | Built in 2014

4 Bedrooms/4 Full Baths On 4 Beautiful Acres! Open Kitchen W,Dining,And Living Areas. Master Bedroom On Main Level! Hardwood Floors Throughout And Ceramic In Laundry. Window Views From All Angles! Entire Property Fenced Including Garden Space. Screened Backporch With Fireplace And View Of Large Patio,Outside Firepit,And Gazebo With Swing! Automatic Gate Entry! Perfect For Horses!,Full Ba In Garage,Plus Large Unfinished Space Above Garage. 2 Electric Hwh's; 2 Electric Hvac Units. Iron,Wood,And Electric Fencing With 3 Dbl. Gates. Hdwd Flooring Throughout,With Ceramic In Laundry Room. Foam Insulation,Sec Lights,Cable,Internet S. Al Electric,Septic Tank,Pike Water Authority,Arrow Disposal. Underground Sprinkler System,Walk-in Closets,Window Seating.

For open house information, contact Emily Ellis, LANDMARK REALTY at 334-566-9000

Copyright © 2021 Pike County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PCBRAL-24023)

216 Ananias Street, Troy, 36079

4 Beds 3 Baths | $348,651 | Single Family Residence | 2,751 Square Feet | Built in None

The Rosewood is a well-planned floor plan that is budding with four bedrooms, plus a bonus room, and three full bathrooms. The foyer opens into an expansive kitchen with a great island, granite countertops, and a pantry. The spacious kitchen flows into its own convenient breakfast area opening to a great room perfect for entertaining and comfortable living. Off the great room, bedrooms two, three, and four reside with spacious closets and a great hall connecting the bedrooms to the bath with a double vanity. Secluded at the corner of the home, the master suite is a dream, with a huge walk in closet, spacious bedroom, and a bathroom with a soaking tub and large tiled shower. The first floor is complete with a covered porch and a two -car garage. Up the stairs, a bonus room with a walk-in closet and a full bath, is ready to serve a wide variety of purposes for your family. This plan is sure to suit the needs of your growing family.

For open house information, contact Sharon Langford Stone Martin Builders

Copyright © 2021 Stone Martin Builders. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SMBBN-366-6009-156-6009-80409-131239)

101 Ananias Street, Troy, 36079

4 Beds 3 Baths | $325,699 | Single Family Residence | 2,597 Square Feet | Built in None

The Oakley has everything you need and nothing that you don't. The well planned home boasts four bedrooms, plus a bonus room, and three full bathrooms. As you come off of the quaint front porch into the foyer, you're immediately met with a formal dining room, outfitted with wainscoting. The foyer spills out into an open kitchen, which also connects to the dining room, with plenty of storage space, an eat-in bartop, and a walk-in pantry. The kitchen flows easily into the great room, making it a perfect space for entertaining. Off to the right of the kitchen and great room is a hallway that leads to the three secondary bedrooms, a full bath with double vanity and separated toilet and tub closet, laundry room, and access to the garage. Secluded at the rear of the home, the master suite is the stuff of dreams, with a huge walk in closet, spacious bedroom, and bathroom with a soaking tub and large tiled shower. Up the stairs is a bonus room with walk in closet and a full bath, ready to serve a variety of purposes for your family. This plan is sure to stand up to the test of time, just like a mighty oak tree.

For open house information, contact Sharon Langford Stone Martin Builders

Copyright © 2021 Stone Martin Builders. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SMBBN-366-6009-156-6009-80408)

206 Ella Way, Troy, 36079

3 Beds 2 Baths | $233,784 | Single Family Residence | 1,719 Square Feet | Built in 2021

3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home Located In The The Village Subdivision In Troy.,New Construction In The Village Subdivision In Troy. This 3 Bedroom,2 Bath,Open Floor Plan Home Will Have Granite Counter Tops,Lvp Flooring,A Tankless Water Heater,And A 2-car Garage. The Estimated Completion Date Is Late 2021. Call Jojo Today At 334-268-1583 To Make This One Your Own Before Someone Else Does!

For open house information, contact Jojo Meredith, ALABAMA REAL ESTATE CONNECTION at 334-566-4765

Copyright © 2021 Pike County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PCBRAL-23855)

