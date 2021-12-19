On the hunt for a home in Marshfield? These houses are on the market

(Marshfield, WI) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Marshfield will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

503 N Ash Avenue, Marshfield, 54449 2 Beds 1 Bath | $127,900 | Single Family Residence | 912 Square Feet | Built in None

"From the moment you walk in you will feel perfectly "at home" in this adorable, well maintained ranch. The two large bedrooms, beautiful bathroom with a craftsman walk in shower, updated kitchen and ideal dining room make this home a must see. The three season porch and large two car garage are amazing extras that truly separate this perfect property. Whether you are a first time home buyer or someone who is looking to downsize, you will not find a more cared for, move in ready home on the market. This one will sell fast so schedule your showing today!"

715 E Blodgett Street, Marshfield, 54449 2 Beds 1 Bath | $79,900 | Single Family Residence | 628 Square Feet | Built in None

The official rent buster for 2022...start your year out by investing in your own home!!! This 2 bdrm 1 bath home has been nicely maintained with new garage roof in 2018, house roof 2007, updated electrical, water heater is being installed next week!!! This home features in floor heating throughout the home and is handicap accessible(lift). Let's make 2022 the year we say goodbye to the landlord gig.

1537 Green Acres Drive, Marshfield, 54449 3 Beds 3 Baths | $379,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,434 Square Feet | Built in 2011

OPEN CONCEPT RANCH HOME 3 bedroom, 3 bath ranch home built in 2011 by Nikolai Construction. Great location in the green Acres subdivision. Enjoy this open concept home which is great for family and entertaining. Kitchen has custom cabinetry, under mount sink, appliances included, 2 bedrooms on the main level, 1 bedroom on the lower level with egress and another guest room without egress. Lower level also has a large family room and an office area with countertop desk area. Features include: main floor laundry off garage entry, gas stove, gas fireplace, large master en suite, tiled walk-in shower, water softener, gazebo, covered porch, deck, fire pit, 3-car insulated garage, concrete driveway. Time to take advantage of the low interest rates and move into your dream home!

605 S Adams Avenue, Marshfield, 54449 5 Beds 3 Baths | $324,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,372 Square Feet | Built in None

Here It Is! Rare find on Marshfield's highly sought after West side. Impressive 3100+ sq. ft. on the main level provides comfortable living. Open kitchen/dining/living room with vaulted ceilings perfect for entertaining. Several improvements include replacement of both furnaces, convenient workshop, fireplace surround, concrete driveway, quartz countertops, hardwood floors, dishwasher, range, microwave and an Absolute Must See Master Bath! Private deck in back allows for peaceful comforts of the spacious and beautifully landscaped .57 acre yard.

