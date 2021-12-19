ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abingdon, VA

House-hunt Abingdon: What’s on the market

Abingdon News Alert
Abingdon News Alert
 2 days ago

(ABINGDON, VA) Looking for a house in Abingdon? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

Widely considered a strong investment, a house offers not only a place to call home, but potentially a source of financial stability for years to call home.

If you’re Abingdon-curious, take a look at these listings today:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SChrM_0dR634el00

22037 Big Bass Camp Rd. Road, Abingdon, 24211

3 Beds 3 Baths | $154,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,436 Square Feet | Built in 1982

This one has been completely renovated for you! This 3/4 bedroom, 3 bath home is ready for it's new owners! This home features new updates including but not limited to: new flooring, new paint, new kitchen cabinets, new appliances, new vanities, new granite countertops, new vinyl siding and so much more!! Schedule your showing today!!

For open house information, contact HEATHER FIELDS, MATT SMITH REALTY at 276-477-1500

Copyright © 2021 Tennessee Virginia Regional Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TVARMLS-9926606)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZI4ZP_0dR634el00

18282 Spring Lake Road, Abingdon, 24210

4 Beds 4 Baths | $499,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,443 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Check out this custom built, rustic style 1.5 story house nestled on 12 acres with million dollar views off the front porch. Enjoy your morning coffee while gazing at the beauty of Clinch Mountain, this property also offers a 180 degree view of not only the mountain but also of the amazing rolling countryside that Abingdon has to offer. Location is key with this property, only minutes from historic downtown Abingdon where you can enjoy all of the amenities of the town while living in a country setting. The best is yet to come, this home boasts over 3000 square feet of finished living space, high cathedral ceilings in the living room offer a spacious feel and the beautiful exposed knotty pine is a fantastic touch to the cozy area. Douglas Fir support posts line the entry to the freshly remodeled kitchen, brand new granite counter tops and a butcher block island are the new additions to this awesome space, all appliances are less than three years old. This home also offers a geothermal heating/cooling system on the main level and a heat pump on the secondary level. This 4 bedroom 4 bath home is a must see, if you're searching for the convenience of the city all while having the tranquility of the country life then schedule your showing today!

For open house information, contact JIM GRIFFIN, EXP REALTY - GRIFFIN HOME GROUP at 423-302-0333

Copyright © 2021 Tennessee Virginia Regional Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TVARMLS-9924377)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gzmJ9_0dR634el00

448 E Main St., Lebanon, 24266

3 Beds 2 Baths | $198,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,684 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Lovely home on Main Street in Lebanon. Three bed, 2 bath home with hardwood, tile, and updated kitchen and bathrooms. It has a private back deck off the kitchen. Fireplace is in large living room that leads into the dining room. The spacious kitchen has a breakfast nook with a row of windows for morning light. There are 2 bedrooms and a bathroom upstairs separated by a large hallway with shelves for books and mementos. Fresh paint throughout. The lawn has been beautifully maintained over the years. Newer roof with architectural shingles.

For open house information, contact Elizabeth Stuart, Stuart & Associates at 540-529-6389

Copyright © 2021 Southwest Virginia Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SWVARVA-80631)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GBjUV_0dR634el00

20520 Vances Mill Road, Abingdon, 24211

4 Beds 4 Baths | $849,000 | Single Family Residence | 7,398 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Make this lovely Southern house your home! This custom built brick home with over 6,000 sq. ft. of living space has been loved and updated by its current owners. The home sits on 4.5 acres and offers privacy, but is just minutes away from town. Relax on the large covered front porch or the screened-in back porch and enjoy the peaceful, private setting. Inside features 4 large bedrooms, 4 1/2 baths, large bonus room, 2 staircases and basement that has been half finished leaving plenty of storage room and a extra drive under garage. The master bedroom with large bath and huge walk-in closet is on the main level. The master bathroom has been updated with marble flooring, claw foot tub, walk-in marble shower, toilet closet and double sinks. Updated custom kitchen! Oak hardwood and ceramic tile floors throughout, custom cabinets, custom laundry chute, central vac and wood burning and gas fireplaces. Two lots in front of the house (listed, sold seperately). Ask agent for list of all updates!

For open house information, contact ALISON HAGERMAN, EXP REALTY, LLC at 888-519-5113x499

Copyright © 2021 Tennessee Virginia Regional Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TVARMLS-9930715)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Biden to deliver free tests to battle surging Omicron

WASHINGTON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday more federal vaccination and testing sites to tackle a surge in COVID-19 driven by the Omicron variant, and said 500 million free at-home rapid tests will be available to Americans starting in January. Biden offered both a warning...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Abingdon, VA
Real Estate
City
Abingdon, VA
City
Lebanon, VA
Local
Virginia Business
Abingdon, VA
Business
Local
Virginia Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coffee#Geothermal Heating#Fresh Paint#House
NBC News

FDA approves first injectable HIV prevention drug

The Food and Drug Administration has approved the first long-acting injectable medication for use as pre-exposure prevention, or PrEP, against HIV, the agency announced Monday. Apretude, the new drug, is an injectable given every two months as an alternative to HIV prevention pills, like Truvada and Descovy, which have been...
HEALTH
Abingdon News Alert

Abingdon News Alert

Abingdon, VA
269
Followers
615
Post
21K+
Views
ABOUT

With Abingdon News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy