House-hunt Abingdon: What’s on the market

(ABINGDON, VA) Looking for a house in Abingdon? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

Widely considered a strong investment, a house offers not only a place to call home, but potentially a source of financial stability for years to call home.

If you’re Abingdon-curious, take a look at these listings today:

22037 Big Bass Camp Rd. Road, Abingdon, 24211 3 Beds 3 Baths | $154,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,436 Square Feet | Built in 1982

This one has been completely renovated for you! This 3/4 bedroom, 3 bath home is ready for it's new owners! This home features new updates including but not limited to: new flooring, new paint, new kitchen cabinets, new appliances, new vanities, new granite countertops, new vinyl siding and so much more!! Schedule your showing today!!

For open house information, contact HEATHER FIELDS, MATT SMITH REALTY at 276-477-1500

18282 Spring Lake Road, Abingdon, 24210 4 Beds 4 Baths | $499,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,443 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Check out this custom built, rustic style 1.5 story house nestled on 12 acres with million dollar views off the front porch. Enjoy your morning coffee while gazing at the beauty of Clinch Mountain, this property also offers a 180 degree view of not only the mountain but also of the amazing rolling countryside that Abingdon has to offer. Location is key with this property, only minutes from historic downtown Abingdon where you can enjoy all of the amenities of the town while living in a country setting. The best is yet to come, this home boasts over 3000 square feet of finished living space, high cathedral ceilings in the living room offer a spacious feel and the beautiful exposed knotty pine is a fantastic touch to the cozy area. Douglas Fir support posts line the entry to the freshly remodeled kitchen, brand new granite counter tops and a butcher block island are the new additions to this awesome space, all appliances are less than three years old. This home also offers a geothermal heating/cooling system on the main level and a heat pump on the secondary level. This 4 bedroom 4 bath home is a must see, if you're searching for the convenience of the city all while having the tranquility of the country life then schedule your showing today!

For open house information, contact JIM GRIFFIN, EXP REALTY - GRIFFIN HOME GROUP at 423-302-0333

448 E Main St., Lebanon, 24266 3 Beds 2 Baths | $198,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,684 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Lovely home on Main Street in Lebanon. Three bed, 2 bath home with hardwood, tile, and updated kitchen and bathrooms. It has a private back deck off the kitchen. Fireplace is in large living room that leads into the dining room. The spacious kitchen has a breakfast nook with a row of windows for morning light. There are 2 bedrooms and a bathroom upstairs separated by a large hallway with shelves for books and mementos. Fresh paint throughout. The lawn has been beautifully maintained over the years. Newer roof with architectural shingles.

For open house information, contact Elizabeth Stuart, Stuart & Associates at 540-529-6389

20520 Vances Mill Road, Abingdon, 24211 4 Beds 4 Baths | $849,000 | Single Family Residence | 7,398 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Make this lovely Southern house your home! This custom built brick home with over 6,000 sq. ft. of living space has been loved and updated by its current owners. The home sits on 4.5 acres and offers privacy, but is just minutes away from town. Relax on the large covered front porch or the screened-in back porch and enjoy the peaceful, private setting. Inside features 4 large bedrooms, 4 1/2 baths, large bonus room, 2 staircases and basement that has been half finished leaving plenty of storage room and a extra drive under garage. The master bedroom with large bath and huge walk-in closet is on the main level. The master bathroom has been updated with marble flooring, claw foot tub, walk-in marble shower, toilet closet and double sinks. Updated custom kitchen! Oak hardwood and ceramic tile floors throughout, custom cabinets, custom laundry chute, central vac and wood burning and gas fireplaces. Two lots in front of the house (listed, sold seperately). Ask agent for list of all updates!

For open house information, contact ALISON HAGERMAN, EXP REALTY, LLC at 888-519-5113x499