These condos are for sale in Sequim

(SEQUIM, WA) Whether you’re looking for your first home in Sequim or considering downsizing, condominiums offer a unique value proposition, blending a more affordable entry to the housing market with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.

With landscaping and building maintenance taken care of, a condo gives you some of the freedom normally associated with an apartment, while retaining many of the investment qualities of a home.

These Sequim condos have been selected from our classified listings:

121 Hilltop Drive, Sequim, 98382 1 Bed 2 Baths | $294,950 | Condominium | 1,164 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Clean, move-in-ready condo right on the 1st Fairway in SunLand! Light & bright sitting room w/ large windows, vaulted ceilings & white brick fireplace for cooler days. Perfectly sized main-level suite w/ its own exterior entry to front deck. Ample storage both upstairs & in laundry room. Loft could be used as home office space, additional sitting room or guest area. Great views of the golf course from the sitting room & back deck! Free yourself of outdoor maintenance & enjoy all that SunLand has to offer.

133-C Hilltop Drive, Sequim, 98382 2 Beds 2 Baths | $337,000 | Condominium | 1,252 Square Feet | Built in 1981

HUD Home! Beautiful one-level 2 bedroom, 2 bath Condo on the Sunland Golf Course. Home has a large master bedroom and living/dining area with Propane Fireplace. The living room skylights provide fantastic natural lighting. Enjoy the deck for those outdoor BBQs with this easy, low maintenance lifestyle. FHA Case # 561-875019. HUD Home Sold "AS IS" by elec. bid only. Property available 11-24-21. Bids due by 12-05-21 11:59 PM Central Time then daily until sold. Insured. Eligible for FHA 203K.

419 E Front Street, Unit #A, Port Angeles, 98362 3 Beds 2 Baths | $625,000 | Condominium | 1,842 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Stunning views of the Port Angeles Harbor, Ediz Hook, Mt. Baker and Victoria from this 1 level condo within the heart of town. Primary suite with walk-in tile shower and 2 guest bedrooms with a shared bathroom. Natural light in the main living space with floor to ceiling windows to watch the abundant ship traffic. Enjoy the beautiful sunrises and sunsets, captivatingly close views and sounds. Detached 1 car garage plus 1 on-site parking space & a basement storage unit. Blocks to the Coho Ferry terminal.

