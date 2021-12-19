ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sequim, WA

These condos are for sale in Sequim

Sequim News Alert
Sequim News Alert
 2 days ago

(SEQUIM, WA) Whether you’re looking for your first home in Sequim or considering downsizing, condominiums offer a unique value proposition, blending a more affordable entry to the housing market with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.

With landscaping and building maintenance taken care of, a condo gives you some of the freedom normally associated with an apartment, while retaining many of the investment qualities of a home.

These Sequim condos have been selected from our classified listings:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oax7d_0dR632tJ00

121 Hilltop Drive, Sequim, 98382

1 Bed 2 Baths | $294,950 | Condominium | 1,164 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Clean, move-in-ready condo right on the 1st Fairway in SunLand! Light & bright sitting room w/ large windows, vaulted ceilings & white brick fireplace for cooler days. Perfectly sized main-level suite w/ its own exterior entry to front deck. Ample storage both upstairs & in laundry room. Loft could be used as home office space, additional sitting room or guest area. Great views of the golf course from the sitting room & back deck! Free yourself of outdoor maintenance & enjoy all that SunLand has to offer.

For open house information, contact Brody Broker, KELLER WILLIAMS Olympic at 360-477-9665

Copyright © 2021 Olympic Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OMLSWA-352211)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RQivF_0dR632tJ00

133-C Hilltop Drive, Sequim, 98382

2 Beds 2 Baths | $337,000 | Condominium | 1,252 Square Feet | Built in 1981

HUD Home! Beautiful one-level 2 bedroom, 2 bath Condo on the Sunland Golf Course. Home has a large master bedroom and living/dining area with Propane Fireplace. The living room skylights provide fantastic natural lighting. Enjoy the deck for those outdoor BBQs with this easy, low maintenance lifestyle. FHA Case # 561-875019. HUD Home Sold "AS IS" by elec. bid only. Property available 11-24-21. Bids due by 12-05-21 11:59 PM Central Time then daily until sold. Insured. Eligible for FHA 203K.

For open house information, contact Patti Morris, JACE Real Estate at 360-417-8585

Copyright © 2021 Olympic Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OMLSWA-352125)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Prwxg_0dR632tJ00

419 E Front Street, Unit #A, Port Angeles, 98362

3 Beds 2 Baths | $625,000 | Condominium | 1,842 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Stunning views of the Port Angeles Harbor, Ediz Hook, Mt. Baker and Victoria from this 1 level condo within the heart of town. Primary suite with walk-in tile shower and 2 guest bedrooms with a shared bathroom. Natural light in the main living space with floor to ceiling windows to watch the abundant ship traffic. Enjoy the beautiful sunrises and sunsets, captivatingly close views and sounds. Detached 1 car garage plus 1 on-site parking space & a basement storage unit. Blocks to the Coho Ferry terminal.

For open house information, contact Kelly Johnson, Windermere Port Angeles at 360-457-0456

Copyright © 2021 Olympic Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OMLSWA-352167)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Biden to deliver free tests to battle surging Omicron

WASHINGTON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday more federal vaccination and testing sites to tackle a surge in COVID-19 driven by the Omicron variant, and said 500 million free at-home rapid tests will be available to Americans starting in January. Biden offered both a warning...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Business
Local
Washington Real Estate
City
Sequim, WA
Sequim, WA
Business
City
Home, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Condos#Hud#Housing Market#Wa#Sunland#Keller Williams Olympic#Fha#Hud Home#Jace Real Estate
NBC News

FDA approves first injectable HIV prevention drug

The Food and Drug Administration has approved the first long-acting injectable medication for use as pre-exposure prevention, or PrEP, against HIV, the agency announced Monday. Apretude, the new drug, is an injectable given every two months as an alternative to HIV prevention pills, like Truvada and Descovy, which have been...
HEALTH
Sequim News Alert

Sequim News Alert

Sequim, WA
182
Followers
530
Post
26K+
Views
ABOUT

With Sequim News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy