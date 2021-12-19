ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Take a look at these homes on the market in Madisonville

(Madisonville, KY) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Madisonville. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48txzg_0dR6310a00

218 Waddill Ave, Madisonville, 42431

3 Beds 3 Baths | $249,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,044 Square Feet | Built in None

This updated, charming home near the center of the best town on earth is a must see! Not only does it have a fenced pool area with fabulous deck it also comes with a circle blacktop driveway and a two car garage with extra storage! This immaculate, well-kept home offers 3 levels with over 3500 sq ft of finished living space, 3 full bathrooms, a huge owner's suite featuring a large walk-in shower, granite countertops, lots of beautiful hardwood and tile floors, majority replacement Pella windows, basement which is partially finished, and a wonderful large screened-in/covered area for entertaining in the rear of home as well! as a fabulous grilling patio on the side! Be sure to call listing agent for additional information &/or to set up your personal tour of the home.

For open house information, contact Robin Duke, MY KY HOMES REALTY at 270-339-3486

Copyright © 2021 Madisonville-Hopkins County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MHCBRKY-111911)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LCsUO_0dR6310a00

226 Browder Church Road, Madisonville, 42431

4 Beds 4 Baths | $329,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,246 Square Feet | Built in 1935

4 bedroom 3 1/2 bathrooms. Nicely updated sitting on 5 acres with two car attached garage. Barn and large dog kennel. All fenced in, perfect for a small farm.

For open house information, contact Staci Skinner, COLDWELL BANKER-TERRY at 270-821-3131

Copyright © 2021 Madisonville-Hopkins County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MHCBRKY-111570)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Cgp9j_0dR6310a00

588 588 Cochise Dr., Madisonville, 42431

3 Beds 2 Baths | $174,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,980 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Very nice one and half story house that has been well maintained. It has a large eat in kitchen with lots of cabinets and counter top space. This house also has a large master bedroom with a walk-in closet on the main level and two bedrooms upstairs. The bedrooms upstairs are also spacious.All the floors are hardwood except the baths and they are tile. The bedrooms have carpet. The back of the house has a large deck for entertaining and also has a very nice yard with a small fish pond. The house also has a small builiding at the back of the house and the house is also equipped with a hook up for a generator.

For open house information, contact Linda Ramsey, Keller Williams Elite Realty at 270-245-6009

Copyright © 2021 Madisonville-Hopkins County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MHCBRKY-111907)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pWvjw_0dR6310a00

131 Huntington Ridge Dr, Madisonville, 42431

3 Beds 3 Baths | $309,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,311 Square Feet | Built in 1998

This Beautiful Home sits in one of Madisonville's most gorgeous and popular neighborhoods. Every home on the block is well manicured, and well maintained. When you pull into this neighbor it screams safety. This beautiful home has an astonishing in-ground swimming pool that sets on over half an acre. Along with garage parking you have a concrete patio, away from the home to enjoy a night time fire pit. If your ready to indulge in some prime real estate, this house is a must see!

For open house information, contact Josh Parish, L. STEVE CASTLEN, REALTORS at 270-926-3500

Copyright © 2021 Madisonville-Hopkins County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MHCBRKY-111768)

