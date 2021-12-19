House-hunt Lucedale: What’s on the market

(LUCEDALE, MS) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

123 Sinclair St, Lucedale, 39452 3 Beds 2 Baths | $162,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,614 Square Feet | Built in 1975

3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Located in walking distance to areas school.

132 River Bend Drive, Lucedale, 39452 2 Beds 1 Bath | $119,000 | Single Family Residence | 820 Square Feet | Built in 1989

Nice Updated Camp- 2br/1ba with 820sf in Benndale. Features: stainless appliances, large kitchen, ceramic tile walk-in shower, completely fenced around the home, additional fenced lot with power pole and septic tank, wrap around porch, storage room, and much more.

3207 Ms-63, Lucedale, 39452 1 Bed 3 Baths | $193,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,400 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Charming one bedroom 1 and one-half bath home on highway 63 South offers a charming 1400 sqft home with thick granite counter tops, high end appliances include gas top stove & oven combo, dishwasher, refrigerator and a large pantry with a separate broom storage closet. Master bedroom has his and her closets. It's roomy enough for a king size bed with nightstands. Large Master Bath has his and her sinks with toilet closet, tub shower combo and linen closet. There is a half bath for guest. Enjoy the outdoor patio off the back all set up to view the football game. The building was built in 2008 but the inside was just renovated. There is room to put a business next to it with a separate septic tank in place. Call for you appointment today.

2261 C F Ward Road, Lucedale, 39452 3 Beds 2 Baths | $119,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Affordable Home-3br/2ba with 1200sf on 1 acre in Agricola School District. Features: appliances, metal roof, large front porch, fenced back yard, 24x24 workshop, metal carport, and much more.

