Take a look at these homes on the Immokalee market now

(Immokalee, FL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Immokalee will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

5853 Champion Ln, Ave Maria, 34142 3 Beds 3 Baths | $739,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,519 Square Feet | Built in 2019

You will fall in love with this gorgeous waterfront Pulte home located on one of the premier streets within the 55+ Del Webb community of Ave Maria. This beautiful home is positioned on an oversized lot with long water views, 3-car garage, paver drive, arched entryway, 3-bedrooms plus den, 3-full baths, whole house carbon filter system & water purification, motion window blinds, crown moulding, zero corner door to lanai, wood look ceramic flooring throughout, impact doors & windows, built in kitchen appliances, quartz countertops, wood shelving in all closets, upgraded laundry cabinetry, French glass doors in office, heavy duty floor attached safe, freezer in garage and an almost new golf cart. This exquisite home is being sold turn-key and comes with contemporary furniture & décor and wait for it…a golf membership is included! Your schedule will always be full living within this active community as you enjoy the 12,000 sq ft Resort Amenity Center with an Activities Director, bocce, pickleball, tennis, resort pool & lap pool, spa, BBQ grill, firepit, New Grande Hall, and Ave Maria is a golf cart friendly community. This home will go fast, don’t wait, schedule your viewing today!

790 29Th St Sw, Naples, 34117 3 Beds 2 Baths | $750,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,233 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Great location for this Naples secret gem.Close enough to Collier Blvd. so you can have all the conveniences Naples has to offer, but far away enough for complete privacy and a country lifestyle. Carefully selected trees and plants from front to back create this fabulously landscaped property. Situated on 3.11 acres, this beautiful home is over 2,650-square-feet and features a screened pool lanai that offers endless backyard fun. The great room is warm and welcoming with its fireplace that separates the great room and the kitchen, mood lighting and double glass doors that open onto the expansive outdoor living area.A solar-powered heated saltwater pool and spa,granite counter tops in kitchen and bathrooms,newer flooring,recently painted,updated Trane air conditioning and appliances.Increasing energy efficiency by having 4 feet overhang roof and plantation shutters windows and exterior French doors equipped with a high-quality "gray glass".The oversized main suite offers large walk-in closets and an en-suite bath with dual vanities, a soaking tub,separate shower and an electrical heater fire place.Hand-crafted stucco and crown molding adorn the ceilings of this custom-built home. Home is being offered with a full year American Home Shield Warranty Protection Plan.

5080 Annunciation Cir, Ave Maria, 34142 3 Beds 2 Baths | $450,000 | Condominium | 1,627 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Get ready to fall in love with this Spectacular 3 bedroom, third floor condo in the center of town in Ave Maria. With more than 1600 sq. ft. of living space, this property offers plenty of room for everyone. The spacious balcony will invite you to relax and enjoy the beautiful sunsets. Life in this luxury residence is reminiscent of life in a charming European town with all the accoutrements of American luxury residences. Located in La Piazza and surrounded by the stunning Cathedral, quaint shops, and restaurants, there is also a private swimming pool and work out room exclusively for La Piazza residents. Some of the top of the line amenities feature the super quiet Bosch dishwasher, the Trane HVAC system and the elegant plantation shutters that decorate the high impact hurricane windows. Can't reside in Florida all year? No problem, seasonal and annual rentals are another possibility, and can generate an additional income! Come take a look, this property is truly a gem.

1120 Hamilton St, Immokalee, 34142 3 Beds 2 Baths | $224,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,765 Square Feet | Built in 2021

POPULAR MODEL "FIESTA" OFFERING 3 BEDROOMS, DEN, 2 BATH, 2 CAR GARAGE 9' CEILINGS, LANAI, WOOD KITCHEN CABINETS WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS. ALL KITCHEN APPLIANCES , WASHER AND DRYER INCLUDED, WINDOW BLINDS MASTER BATHROOM VANITY WITH DOUBLE SINK, AND GRANITE TOPS, BIG TILE SHOWER WITH GLASS DOORS. LOW ASSOCIATION FEES ONLY $130.00 EVERY QUARTER, COVERS COMMUNITY POOL, CLUB HOUSE, ROAD , LAKE AND PRESERVE MAINTENANCE. WALKING DISTANCE TO LAKE TRAFFORD ELEMENTARY, EASY ACCESS TO LAKE TRAFFORD ROAD.

