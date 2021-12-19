ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Americus, GA

Check out these Americus homes on the market

Americus Updates
Americus Updates
 2 days ago

(Americus, GA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Americus than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DFRIN_0dR62xdu00

220 Tommy Smith Road, Leslie, 31764

3 Beds 1 Bath | $385,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,280 Square Feet | Built in 1941

A beautiful farmhouse sitting on 77 acres including large stocked pond, pecan groves, open land for agricultural use, and pine trees! This property offers it all! 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom (potential 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom) farmhouse with hardwood floors and spacious front porch! The property houses multiple outdoor sheds and barns for storage or farm use. The pecan groves bring in a revenue of their own, not to mention the use of the open land for farming. The land is home to lots of deer, quail, & turkey. Fed by the creek that flows through the property to the pond, it is a wildlife hotspot!

For open house information, contact Hayleigh Burks, Anderson-Bailey Real Estate, LLC at 229-924-5614

Copyright © 2021 Americus Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ABORGA-904595)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22Ys36_0dR62xdu00

152 Mallard Ln, Americus, 31719

4 Beds 3 Baths | $224,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,972 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Y'all this house is stunning!! The attention to detail in this home is something we don't see very often. The home features a large living area, a separate den, a huge dining room, 4 bedrooms PLUS an office that could easily be a bedroom, gorgeous bathrooms, and the list goes on and on! To be in a neighborhood, this home has the feel of living in the country.

For open house information, contact James Whaley, Whaley Realty, Inc. at 229-596-1000

Copyright © 2021 Americus Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ABORGA-904701)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3msR3f_0dR62xdu00

213 Burton Circle, Americus, 31719

3 Beds 2 Baths | $49,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,050 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Nice ranch style home located on large level lot with fence! Includes spacious rooms, kitchen with dining area, and large bonus room. Backyard features plenty of shade trees, two storage buildings, and BBQ area. Great location with easy access to shopping, downtown, and GSW State University. Special seller financing available. Please contact listing agent for details.

For open house information, contact Allison Harris, JASON HARRIS at 678-355-0001

Copyright © 2021 Crisp Area Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CABRGA-56928)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JqTnC_0dR62xdu00

200 W Ellaville, Andersonville, 31711

3 Beds 2 Baths | $144,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,875 Square Feet | Built in 1964

Come enjoy the peaceful setting of an affordable home! Beautiful, level back yard waiting for memories to be made. Nice front yard to enjoy. Unbelievable renovations completed to the home including floors, HVAC, bathrooms, and bedrooms. A must see!

For open house information, contact Shannon Williams, KELLER WILLIAMS REALTY AME at 678-487-1600

Copyright © 2021 Georgia Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAMLS-9052165)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Biden to deliver free tests to battle surging Omicron

WASHINGTON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday more federal vaccination and testing sites to tackle a surge in COVID-19 driven by the Omicron variant, and said 500 million free at-home rapid tests will be available to Americans starting in January. Biden offered both a warning...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Georgia State
Georgia Real Estate
Americus, GA
Business
City
Americus, GA
Local
Georgia Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keller Williams
NBC News

FDA approves first injectable HIV prevention drug

The Food and Drug Administration has approved the first long-acting injectable medication for use as pre-exposure prevention, or PrEP, against HIV, the agency announced Monday. Apretude, the new drug, is an injectable given every two months as an alternative to HIV prevention pills, like Truvada and Descovy, which have been...
HEALTH
Americus Updates

Americus Updates

Americus, GA
239
Followers
527
Post
27K+
Views
ABOUT

With Americus Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy