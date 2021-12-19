Check out these Americus homes on the market

(Americus, GA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Americus than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

220 Tommy Smith Road, Leslie, 31764 3 Beds 1 Bath | $385,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,280 Square Feet | Built in 1941

A beautiful farmhouse sitting on 77 acres including large stocked pond, pecan groves, open land for agricultural use, and pine trees! This property offers it all! 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom (potential 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom) farmhouse with hardwood floors and spacious front porch! The property houses multiple outdoor sheds and barns for storage or farm use. The pecan groves bring in a revenue of their own, not to mention the use of the open land for farming. The land is home to lots of deer, quail, & turkey. Fed by the creek that flows through the property to the pond, it is a wildlife hotspot!

152 Mallard Ln, Americus, 31719 4 Beds 3 Baths | $224,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,972 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Y'all this house is stunning!! The attention to detail in this home is something we don't see very often. The home features a large living area, a separate den, a huge dining room, 4 bedrooms PLUS an office that could easily be a bedroom, gorgeous bathrooms, and the list goes on and on! To be in a neighborhood, this home has the feel of living in the country.

213 Burton Circle, Americus, 31719 3 Beds 2 Baths | $49,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,050 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Nice ranch style home located on large level lot with fence! Includes spacious rooms, kitchen with dining area, and large bonus room. Backyard features plenty of shade trees, two storage buildings, and BBQ area. Great location with easy access to shopping, downtown, and GSW State University. Special seller financing available. Please contact listing agent for details.

200 W Ellaville, Andersonville, 31711 3 Beds 2 Baths | $144,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,875 Square Feet | Built in 1964

Come enjoy the peaceful setting of an affordable home! Beautiful, level back yard waiting for memories to be made. Nice front yard to enjoy. Unbelievable renovations completed to the home including floors, HVAC, bathrooms, and bedrooms. A must see!

