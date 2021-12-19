Take a look at these homes for sale in Dyersburg

(Dyersburg, TN) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Dyersburg will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

470 Lexie Cobb, Dyersburg, 38024 4 Beds 2 Baths | $135,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,304 Square Feet | Built in 2017

Looking for a home with lots of space? This is it. Split bedroom floor plan with an awesome bath.You will need to see this for yourself. Bonus room close to the Main for a nursery or office. Two family rooms for relaxing or maybe turn one into a dining area. Plenty of lighting in the kitchen with a sliding door and view of the 2 acre yard. Next you will find 3 more bedrooms and the second bathroom. Call me today for you home tour. Lisa Kisling 731-676-5505.

For open house information, contact Lisa Kisling, Pritchard Realty at 731-784-5555

93 Village Street, Dyersburg, 38024 3 Beds 2 Baths | $129,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,118 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Great Location for this 3 Bedroom, 2 bath Brick Ranch with fenced yard. Great starter home with large living room & kitchen, attached carport & storage room. Call Pat Eudaley for your showing at 731-676-7284

For open house information, contact Pat Eudaley, Professional Real Estate Group at 731-285-5505

737 Burgies Chapel, Dyersburg, 38024 3 Beds 2 Baths | $215,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,728 Square Feet | Built in 1989

3 br, 2 full ba home with a 2 car attached garage, large covered front porch and an open back deck. There is also a 24X30 detached garage/work shop with a roll up garage door. Homes is on 1.2 acres. Home has laminate hardwood and tile in the kitchen, living room and down the hallway. Roof is 8 years old, windows are 8 years old, HVAC is 8-10 years old, hot water heater is 3 years old, house was painted 3 years ago, and new carpet installed 1 week ago. County taxes ONLY! Contact Mallory for a showing today!

For open house information, contact Mallory Slaughter, All-Star Real Estate at 731-285-1224

822 Sampson Ave, Dyersburg, 38024 3 Beds 2 Baths | $179,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,843 Square Feet | Built in 1933

Newly Remodeled! This 3 bed 2 bath home has just received a face lift. New paint, refinished the original hardwood, new Bathroom vanities & tub/shower combos (yes, new toilets also), new vinyl floors and new light fixtures throughout. Plantation blinds throughout the Main floor. The old Kitchen layout has been removed and new cabinets and countertops have been placed for better use. Beautiful fireplace in the Living room with the original built-ins on both sides. The Master Bedroom has its on attached Offic

For open house information, contact David Fisher Jr., Fisher Realty & Auction at 731-286-0090