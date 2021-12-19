Take a look at these homes for sale in Brenham

(Brenham, TX) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Brenham than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

1012 Robinhood Road, Brenham, 77833 3 Beds 1 Bath | $280,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,408 Square Feet | Built in 1969

This move in ready home is located in the back of a quiet neighborhood on a great lot with large shade trees. Freshly renovated with new flooring throughout, paint, light fixtures, and energy efficient windows. The kitchen has been updated with brand new stainless appliances and granite counter tops. The bathroom features a step-in shower and granite top vanity. The mudroom leads to the backyard where you will find a nice covered patio, perfect for entertaining and fenced dog run. The attention to details on this home make it a must see. Call for an appointment today!

For open house information, contact Bradley Bevers, BEVERS REAL ESTATE at 979-830-1180

911 Farm Path, Brenham, 77833 3 Beds 2 Baths | $320,800 | Single Family Residence | 1,879 Square Feet | Built in 2021

If charm and elegance are what you?re looking for ? Welcome home! A favorite of many, the 1818 has several features that make it stand out from the rest. From the moment your eyes catch the stunning exterior, you?re captivated. Interior features include dual living areas to use as you choose, a large kitchen with granite-topped island that is open through the dining and living room, stunning windows flowing with natural light, an optional study alcove, and a spacious primary suite. Stylecraft's selections round out everything that make this floor plan so special. Additional options included: Stainless steel appliances, integral blinds in rear door, decorative tile backsplash, and exterior coach lighting.

For open house information, contact Randy French, Stylecraft Builders Inc. at 979-830-1311

1017 Republic Street, Brenham, 77833 4 Beds 2 Baths | $301,430 | Single Family Residence | 1,783 Square Feet | Built in None

The Richmond is a single-story, 1783 sq. ft., 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom floor plan, designed to provide you and your family a comfortable place to call home. The inviting entryway opens into the spacious living area with an open dining area connects to the bright and spacious kitchen. Enjoy preparing meals and spending time together gathered around the kitchen island. Bedroom 1 is located off the family room and it includes a large walk-in closet and a relaxing spa-like bathroom. Other Features include: granite counter tops in the kitchen and Frigidaire Stainless appliances. Youll enjoy added security in your new DR Horton home with our Home is Connected features. Using one central hub that talks to all the devices in your home, you can control the lights, thermostat and locks, all from your cellular device. DR Horton also includes an Amazon Echo Dot to make voice activation a reality in your new Smart Home.

For open house information, contact Online Sales Counselor D.R. Horton - Brazos Valley

2912 Twisted Oak Drive, Brenham, 77833 4 Beds 2 Baths | $310,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,064 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Introducing this beautiful stone and brick, 4/2 home in the wonderful subdivision of Scenic Estates! Beyond the amazing block vaulted entrance, enjoy the high ceiling open concept living/kitchen/dining area with stained floors, granite countertops, and appealing dark wood cabinetry. The living room features a white stone fireplace and oversize windows to the back yard area with no back neighbors in sight! The kitchen has a convenient island/bar cutout and walk-in pantry. Admire the exquisite tray ceiling in the spacious master bedroom with large corner windows along with the master bath featuring separate glass shower, jetted tub, double sinks, and walk-in closet. Across the living room, find the other 3 bedrooms down the hall accompanied by an extended length full bathroom. The back yard faces the east offering comfortable shade when winding down with friends and family in the evenings. Located on a closed end street, the traffic is low and quiet! Schedule your showing today!

For open house information, contact Rebecca Cook, Texas Lone Star Team - Keller Williams Brazos Valley at 979-530-3024