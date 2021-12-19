ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brenham, TX

Take a look at these homes for sale in Brenham

Brenham News Watch
Brenham News Watch
 2 days ago

(Brenham, TX) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Brenham than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NYDwI_0dR62vsS00

1012 Robinhood Road, Brenham, 77833

3 Beds 1 Bath | $280,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,408 Square Feet | Built in 1969

This move in ready home is located in the back of a quiet neighborhood on a great lot with large shade trees. Freshly renovated with new flooring throughout, paint, light fixtures, and energy efficient windows. The kitchen has been updated with brand new stainless appliances and granite counter tops. The bathroom features a step-in shower and granite top vanity. The mudroom leads to the backyard where you will find a nice covered patio, perfect for entertaining and fenced dog run. The attention to details on this home make it a must see. Call for an appointment today!

For open house information, contact Bradley Bevers, BEVERS REAL ESTATE at 979-830-1180

Copyright © 2021 South Central Texas Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SCBORTX-133612)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JiFHt_0dR62vsS00

911 Farm Path, Brenham, 77833

3 Beds 2 Baths | $320,800 | Single Family Residence | 1,879 Square Feet | Built in 2021

If charm and elegance are what you?re looking for ? Welcome home! A favorite of many, the 1818 has several features that make it stand out from the rest. From the moment your eyes catch the stunning exterior, you?re captivated. Interior features include dual living areas to use as you choose, a large kitchen with granite-topped island that is open through the dining and living room, stunning windows flowing with natural light, an optional study alcove, and a spacious primary suite. Stylecraft's selections round out everything that make this floor plan so special. Additional options included: Stainless steel appliances, integral blinds in rear door, decorative tile backsplash, and exterior coach lighting.

For open house information, contact Randy French, Stylecraft Builders Inc. at 979-830-1311

Copyright © 2021 South Central Texas Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SCBORTX-133698)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KCdFO_0dR62vsS00

1017 Republic Street, Brenham, 77833

4 Beds 2 Baths | $301,430 | Single Family Residence | 1,783 Square Feet | Built in None

The Richmond is a single-story, 1783 sq. ft., 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom floor plan, designed to provide you and your family a comfortable place to call home. The inviting entryway opens into the spacious living area with an open dining area connects to the bright and spacious kitchen. Enjoy preparing meals and spending time together gathered around the kitchen island. Bedroom 1 is located off the family room and it includes a large walk-in closet and a relaxing spa-like bathroom. Other Features include: granite counter tops in the kitchen and Frigidaire Stainless appliances. Youll enjoy added security in your new DR Horton home with our Home is Connected features. Using one central hub that talks to all the devices in your home, you can control the lights, thermostat and locks, all from your cellular device. DR Horton also includes an Amazon Echo Dot to make voice activation a reality in your new Smart Home.

For open house information, contact Online Sales Counselor D.R. Horton - Brazos Valley

Copyright © 2021 D.R. Horton. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DRHBN-43105-431-43105-431050000-0090)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=387hzm_0dR62vsS00

2912 Twisted Oak Drive, Brenham, 77833

4 Beds 2 Baths | $310,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,064 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Introducing this beautiful stone and brick, 4/2 home in the wonderful subdivision of Scenic Estates! Beyond the amazing block vaulted entrance, enjoy the high ceiling open concept living/kitchen/dining area with stained floors, granite countertops, and appealing dark wood cabinetry. The living room features a white stone fireplace and oversize windows to the back yard area with no back neighbors in sight! The kitchen has a convenient island/bar cutout and walk-in pantry. Admire the exquisite tray ceiling in the spacious master bedroom with large corner windows along with the master bath featuring separate glass shower, jetted tub, double sinks, and walk-in closet. Across the living room, find the other 3 bedrooms down the hall accompanied by an extended length full bathroom. The back yard faces the east offering comfortable shade when winding down with friends and family in the evenings. Located on a closed end street, the traffic is low and quiet! Schedule your showing today!

For open house information, contact Rebecca Cook, Texas Lone Star Team - Keller Williams Brazos Valley at 979-530-3024

Copyright © 2021 South Central Texas Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SCBORTX-133791)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
Axios Charlotte

Hot homes: 4 houses for sale, starting at $250K

This real estate roundup is proudly presented by The Redbud Group, creating great experiences. Here’s one of their favorite listings this week: 4216 Audubon Park Dr.: $399,000 Neighborhood: City Park Realtor: Ryan Massey at The Redbud Group Features: Designer kitchen, modern finishes, back deck, 5-minute drive to  Specs: 3 beds, 2 full & 2 half baths, 1,927 square […] The post Hot homes: 4 houses for sale, starting at $250K appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brenham, TX
Business
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Real Estate
City
Brenham, TX
Hudson Star-Observer

PHOTOS: Cozy house on Lake Mallalieu for sale

This snug retreat on Lake Mallalieu offers unique spaces in every room. In the living room, there is a lofted section that is ideal for a play area, home office or reading nook. Meanwhile the kitchen (also with a raised ceiling) has a wood burning fireplace, which is perfect for cold mornings.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

62 Whitson Woods Place

Hurry! This home wont last long at this price! Fully upgraded throughout w/finished rec room & powder room; Upgraded Chef's kitchen w/11' island, quartz countertops, upgraded cabinets, & ss appliances. Luxury vinyl plank flooring on main level; oak staircase; open rails, upgraded carpet, & more! Don't miss out-Visit today!; Now selling from the Blackburn Townhomes Information Center located at 11049 Blackburn Cove Ln, Manassas, VA 20109. PLEASE NOTE: MODEL SHOWN AT BLACKBURN TOWNHOMES IS SIMILAR BUT NOT IDENTICAL-PLEASE SEE SALES CONSULTANT FOR MORE DETAILS.
MANASSAS, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Welcome Home#The Living Room#Family Room#Bevers Real Estate#Stylecraft Builders Inc
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

115 W Hilltop Road

Look no further! This fully updated home provides you with everything you ever wanted. New Hardwood floors and stunning cedar shiplap accent walls in the living room. New Wolfe cabinets and granite countertops in the kitchen along with new stainless steel appliances. Kitchen floors are wood grain porcelain tile. 6 total bedrooms (2 on the upper floor - 2 on the main level & 2 on the lower level) and 2 full bathrooms (1 on the main level & 1 on the lower level). Tons of storage throughout! Newer roof and new windows. Detached garage is great for parking or storage and is equipped with electric - new garage door and opener! Back yard is your own private oasis with hardscape and landscape surrounded by 6 foot privacy fence. Enjoy the 10 X 13 gazebo equipped with electric and cable TV! Truly a MUST SEE! Great location close to shopping and major highways.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

6071 Jefferson Hill Court

A RARE FIND & MUST-SEE all brick end-unit townhome located in Falls Church with 3 FULLY RENOVATED levels, 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 2 half baths and a car garage. FRESHLY PAINTED. CERAMIC TILE FLOORING in the lower level and HARDWOOD FLOORING throughout the rest of the home. Kitchen features BRAND-NEW, STAINLESS-STEEL appliances, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, matching CERAMIC SUBWAY TILE BACKSPLASH with beautiful white cabinetry and a WALKOUT to a LARGE DECK. Enjoy the coziness of the TWO warm wood-burning FIREPLACES in both the kitchen area and lower level! Large SKYLIGHTS to allow more natural sunlight. LARGE Rec room with a WALKOUT to a PRIVATE FENCED STONE PATIO. EASY ACCESS TO HOME AND PLENTY OF PARKING SPACES. A highly sought-after neighborhood in Falls Church. CONVENIENT LOCATION, close to public transportation, restaurants and shops. Easy access to the Pentagon and DC. OPEN HOUSE - Sunday 12/19 1-4 PM.
FALLS CHURCH, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Homes for Sale
NewsBreak
Real Estate
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

11311-A Golden Eagle Place

Welcome to your new home! 3 level, fully finished corner lot town home, located in the Millbrook Community in Waldorf, Md! 4 bedrooms, 3 full and 1 half baths. Main level has large living room, spacious eat in kitchen with kitchen island, half bath, and sliding door that leads to the large deck overlooking backyard.Upper level has large owner+GGs suite with tub and shower combo and large walk in closet. Additional full bath and two additional bedrooms for those needing lots closet space. The lower level features a fourth bedroom, washer/dryer, full bath (tub/shower combo), bonus room that can be recreation or theatre room and walkup basement exit leading to the level backyard. Backyard has large deck, rear fencing and shed.
WALDORF, MD
mansionglobal.com

A 72-Acre Texas Estate Asking Nearly $16 Million Finds a Buyer in Less Than a Week

A 72-acre Texas equestrian estate that was listed for $15.9 million found a buyer after only three days, Mansion Global has learned. The more than 8,000-square-foot residence was first listed in early November and was snapped up almost immediately, according to Douglas Elliman, which had the listing. The deal closed last week for an undisclosed price. Texas, as one of several non-disclosure states in the U.S., does not report home sales prices in government records, and agents declined to say how much the property closed for.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

756 Stonegate Road

Most desirable Butler Lake area is calling your name! Situated in a cul-de-sac location elegant 1 story brick home. Soaring ceilings, crown molding, stone foyer & hardwood flooring . Gourmet kitchen with Viking oven/stove, Sub Zero Refrigerator, sparkling granite counter tops, pantry closet & eating area. Florida Room w/views of the private backyard and pool. Master suite hosts sliding glass to backyard . Finished basement w/rec room, bedroom & full bath. The highlight of this home is the gleaming in-ground pool and hot tub. There is a built in outdoor stone KitchenAid gril. Indoor & outdoor sound system. Downtown Libertyville is only 1/2 mile away !Welcome Home!
LIBERTYVILLE, IL
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

A Chenequa home on North Lake that was once owned by a U.S. congressman recently sold for $4.89 million

Once home to several generations of the Reuss family, a North Lake property recently sold for $4.89 million. The village of Chenequa residence, known as Northcote Estate, sits on 15 acres and features 140 feet of lake frontage, a 5,710-square-foot main home that has five bedrooms, eight bathrooms and four fireplaces. The property also includes a guest home that is over 1,000 square feet, a carriage house that is over 500 square feet, six garage spaces, a swimming pool, petanque court and a tennis/pickleball court.
NORTH LAKE, WI
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

21131 Ashburn Heights Drive

Bright and Sunny 2 level attached home has the openness and feel of a single family hone! Spacious granite countertops in kitchen with Double Ovens and center island. Huge Pantry and ample laundry room. Hard surface flooring throughout the home. Beautiful Fireplace in the family room, recessed lighting luxury plantation shutters and French doors allow light to stream in. Primary retreat with dual walk in closets and lovely en suite bath. 2 car rear load garage with attic space above- perfect for extra storage!. Courtyard with Patio. Located in an amenity rich community, the HOA covers your Landscaping, Swimming Pool and Fitness Center. Terrific location close to the toll road and several commuter routes as well as the Silver Line Metro.
ASHBURN, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

30637 Olde Fruitland Road

Charming Colonial style home located in Rustic Acres subdivision in Salisbury, MD! Home is 2724 Sq ft with 4 bedroom, 2.5 baths. Home holds a traditional floor plan with formal dining and living room which features chair molding and hardwood flooring. The separate family room is carpeted and offers a wood burning fireplace, also well as dining area. Kitchen has ample cabinet space and laundry access. The open sunroom will be where you spend most of your time with beautiful, vaulted ceilings, skylights and access to composite back deck. Garage was converted into a bonus room, perfect for an office or workshop. Upstairs holds the primary bedroom with has primary bath and walk in closet. Three additional bedrooms, one with connecting bonus room and hall bath complete the 2nd floor. Home sits on .69 acres with spacious front yard and a backyard that backs to trees. Additional features included floored attic, storage shed, and asphalt drive.
SALISBURY, MD
bhhschicago.com

8 Sterling Circle #206

Beautiful renovated 2nd floor 1BD/1BA with pool view, balcony, hard surface flooring, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closet, and washer/dryer in unit, Luxurious amenities including 24-hour state-of-the-art athletic club, resort-style outdoor swimming pools, outdoor kitchen, fire pit and more. Cafe lounge with fresh coffee, computer bar with complimentary WiFi. Located in the top-rated Wheaton School District with an address convenient to Butterfield Road, I-88 and the Wheaton Metra Station. Garage space available for $100 per month and $125 per month for private garage space unlimited but based upon availability. Photos are of models. Special discount for 12 month lease amortized if leased within 48 hours. Many other units and models available for upcoming months. **BONUS $1000 OFF 1ST MONTHS RENT IF MOVED IN BEFORE 01/15/2022**
REAL ESTATE
Brenham News Watch

Brenham News Watch

Brenham, TX
149
Followers
537
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

With Brenham News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy