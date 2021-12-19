ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coos Bay, OR

Check out these homes on the Coos Bay market now

 2 days ago

(Coos Bay, OR) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Coos Bay. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

93699 Carlisle Ln, Coos Bay, 97420

2 Beds 1 Bath | $125,000 | Manufactured Home | 798 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Southern exposure on this 1/3 acre just out of townPleasantly nice inside. Back yard and storage

90984 Beacon Ln, Coos Bay, 97420

2 Beds 2 Baths | $205,000 | Single Family Residence | 864 Square Feet | Built in 1963

2 Bed 2 Ba cottage above 2 car garage. Out building, huge flat, fenced lot. Right down the road from the beach. Room to park your RV, have a big garden! Crab and fish for supper!

1723 13Th, North Bend, 97459

3 Beds 2 Baths | $199,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,296 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Great location near shopping, grocery, movies and North Bend Schools. Single Level 3 Bed, 2 Bath with paved parking area and Garage with workshop and bonus laundry area with half bath. Tons of storage, great sun exposure, large kitchen - Cash Only (No Trades, No Owner Carry) - Excellent Opportunity!!

63654 Ahill Rd, Coos Bay, 97420

5 Beds 3 Baths | $675,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,630 Square Feet | Built in 1960

PRICE REDUCED! This must be your lucky Day. Great home for large gatherings. Overlooks the Bay & the City. This 4 bedroom home has 3 fireplaces, Wet Bar, Dance floor and so much more. Fully fenced backyard with bamboo, purple magnolia and blueberry trees. The 1 bedroom attached apartment has a private deck is great for your guest or some additional income. Lots of paved parking for RV's and boats. Extra deep garage that will fit 6 cars. COME TAKE A LOOK

