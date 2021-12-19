Check out these homes for sale in Picayune now

(Picayune, MS) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Picayune than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

415 N Green St, Picayune, 39466 3 Beds 2 Baths | $179,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,376 Square Feet | Built in 2021

BRAND NEW! This 3 bd 2 ba NEW construction home can be yours! This home includes a 1 year construction warranty, stainless appliances with refrigerator, granite countertops and walk in closets. HUGE lot in the middle of town, close to everything. COME SEE TODAY!

30 Jen Circle, Carriere, 39426 3 Beds 3 Baths | $269,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,132 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Vacant and EASY to show! Wonderful split OPEN floor plan with high ceilings, fireplace, HUGE front and back porches and a Party Patio. Home office or nursery room off Main Bedroom. As you come into the utility room from the garage there is a half bath. Clean and ready for you to occupy and make your own. Call today for an appointment!

25240 Broadridge Drive, Picayune, 39466 4 Beds 2 Baths | $142,500 | Mobile Home | 1,680 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Check out this spacious and well maintained mobile home on 1.45 acres in the Deer Park Subdivision. Beautiful brick wrap around foundation. Lovely Updated Kitchen with a large pantry! Wood burning fireplace in family room. Don't miss out! This one will not last long!

61 Highpoint Dr, Carriere, 39426 4 Beds 3 Baths | $469,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,626 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Hurrication (Hurricane Vacation) Home? Forever Home? This beautiful property is situated on a lake with 4.4 beautiful rolling acres to play on! Large kitchen is open to living & dining area which is perfect for gatherings! Main house has 3626 sq ft with 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, Large master suite, bonus room, formal dining room & 2 car garage. Cottage has 1088 sq ft & is 2 bedrooms with full kitchen, living area & full bath. Covered back porch is perfect to drink your morning coffee & soak in the peace & quite on the lake! Electricity & water is run to dock!! Come take a look!

